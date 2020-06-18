3D Cell Culture Market Trends, Current Updates and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

3D cell culture allows interaction between biological cells and their surroundings on a three-dimensional scale. This ensures an influx of more physiologically-relevant information than before and its accuracy is even better than the previous methods. Toxicological screening of drugs, increasing research investments for chronic diseases like cancer, improvement in the maintenance of organ transplantation, and others.

The global market report on the 3D Cell Culture Market Trends as published by Market Research Future (MRFR), suggests a growth possibility by 25.50% CAGR between 2017 and 2023, which can be taken in for the review as the forecast period.

3D cell cultures are cell cultures where the organism is allowed to grow in all three directions, replicating the natural growth patterns of the organism. In contrast, 2D cell culture media such as petri dishes do not allow for 360-degree growth of the organism’s cell clusters, leading to a more limited understanding of the organism, its propagation, and its mechanism. 3D cell cultures allow for a more comprehensive study of the respective organism by replicating in vivo conditions and are thus growing in demand in the medical research sector due to their benefits in terms of acquiring more detailed profiles of the subjects in question.

The growing medical research sector is likely to be a major driver for the global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. Major medical research market players have focused on adopting 3D cell culture technologies in recent years to gain more detailed information. The growing scope for cancer research is likely to remain a major driver for the 3D cell culture market over the forecast period, as cancer studies are most effective when performed in a 3D environment. The growing economic and healthcare burden of cancer is likely to drive the demand from the 3D cell culture market over the forecast period.

Major Players:

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Kuraray Co Ltd

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Segmentation:

The global market report on the 3D cell culture has been segmented by MRFR to facilitate studies that can provide better insights and inputs regarding the market. This segmentation has a foundation built by analyses of technique, application, product, and end-user.

By technique, the global market report on 3D cell culture includes Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture and Scaffolds-Based 3D Cell Culture.

By product, the report on the market for 3D cell culture includes Consumables and Instruments. Hike in investment to make sure both these segments get ample traction.

By application, the market report on the 3D cell culture encompasses stem cell research, cancer research, Tissue Screening & Engineering, Regenerative Medicine, drug discovery, and others.

By end users, the market report covering 3D cell culture can be segmented into Research & Academic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional take on the 3D cell culture market covers several growth-inducing aspects of zones like Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific region. The Americas is showing dominance over the rest using their research infrastructure and funding capapcity. A lot of companies are building up their market base by investing much in the regional area. This regional base can be segmented into North and South America. North America is getting higher amounts of funds from various players to ensure the growth doesn’t get slackened.

In Europe, the market can find better opportunities in terms of the growing rate of cancer detection, increasing demand for organ donation, and better fund availability. Various research institutes are taking this as an opportunity to play big and inspire trends that can shape the healthcare industry. The regional market is the second-biggest one with contributions pouring in from countries like France, Germany, and others. The Asia Pacific market could make use of the revamping research and development setup. The growth would be the fastest and it could touch 26.17% CAGR over the review period. Growth opportunity in the region is quite massive as countries like Japan, China, and South Korea are spending huge amounts to meet the global standard.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America may display moderate growth possibilities with Brazil, Argentina, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, taking the onus to influence the market.