Strategic Technology Trends in the Global Supercapacitor Market

Technologies in supercapacitor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with supercapacitors evolving from low capacitance to high capacitance. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pseudo and hybrid capacitor is creating significant potential in electric vehicle and solar energy applications, and driving demand for supercapacitors.

In supercapacitors market, various technologies, such as double layer capacitor, pseudo capacitor, and hybrid capacitor are used for energy storage purpose. Increasing demand for hybrid electrical vehicles and portable electronics products and its superior properties, such as high energy density, long lifecycles, and power stabilization as compared conventional batteries are creating new opportunities for various supercapacitor technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in supercapacitor market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Supercapacitor Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in supercapacitor market.

Lucintel study finds that supercapacitor technology is forecast to grow at 15% during next five years. Double layer capacitor technology is largest segment of market and is growing at above average growth.

Maxwell Technologies, Nesscap Energy, Ioxus, Yunasko, CAP XX Limited, AVX Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, and Nippon Chemi are among the major technology providers in the supercapacitor market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts, and strategic implications for the global supercapacitor market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Double Layer Capacitor

• Pseudo Capacitor

• Hybrid Capacitor

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Automotive and Transportation

o Double Layer Capacitor

o Pseudo Capacitor

o Hybrid Capacitor

• Industrial

o Double Layer Capacitor

o Pseudo Capacitor

o Hybrid Capacitor

• Energy

o Double Layer Capacitor

o Pseudo Capacitor

o Hybrid Capacitor

• Consumer Electronics

o Medical Double Layer Capacitor

o Pseudo Capacitor

o Hybrid Capacitor

• Others

o Double Layer Capacitor

o Pseudo Capacitor

o Hybrid Capacitor

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Supercapacitor Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

