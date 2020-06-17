Impact of COVID-19 on Underground Mining Equipment Market-overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Market Forecast to 2019-2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Underground Mining Equipment Information Market:Forecast to 2023 ” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Underground Mining Equipment Market –Overview

The rising demand from the coal sector is estimated to transform the underground mining equipment market 2020. The mining industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. The Impact of COVID-19 on Underground Mining Equipment Market is estimated to climb to USD 30,406.6 million by 2023, with the aid of a 7.13% CAGR.

The mounting demand for metal by manufacturing industries is anticipated to create an increased momentum for the underground mining equipment market size. The influence of encouraging government guidelines is estimated to enhance the underground mining equipment market share in the impending period.

Competitive Analysis

The downturn effects visible in the market are estimated to stay a little longer due to the scale of impact on the global market. The need for prudent analysis of the market trends and demand projections is estimated to lead to formidable development in the market. The constraints of growth are expected to be significant and considerable support will be needed to transform the market effectively. The instability in the forces of demand and supply is estimated to create a beneficial impact on the overall global market in the forecast period. The restoration and everyday operations are estimated to take some time, which will lead to intensive development of backlog in delivery. The financial assistance provided by the government around the world and trade bodies is estimated to salvage the situation in the coming years. The need to build sustainability into the core assets of the companies will help companies’ battle situations like the current pandemic more effectively.

The notable contenders in the global underground mining equipment market are Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB, FLSmidth Group, Volvo AB, Liebherr – International Deutschland GmBh, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Metso Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Kennametal, Inc., and Boart Longyear Ltd.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental study of the underground mining equipment market is carried out on the basis of mining method type, application, and region. Based on the type of mining method, the underground mining equipment market is segmented into room & pillar extraction and longwall extraction. Based on the applications, the underground mining equipment market is segmented into coal mining, mineral mining and metal mining. Based on the region, the underground mining equipment market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the underground mining equipment market encompasses regions like Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The regional underground mining equipment market in the APAC is responsible for the leading market share in the worldwide underground mining equipment market. The countries of China, Indonesia, India, Australia, and others control the mining sector in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are also the key international manufacturer of goods such as base metals, gold, diamonds, coal, among others. The region is one of the critical users of the metal and minerals in the global market. China was credited for the principal market portion of 67.67% in the Asia Pacific underground mining equipment market in 2016.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2020 Sandvik is continuing part of its long-term commitment to sustainability, with its program to expand Stage V-compliant underground trucks and loaders for the mining industry. The company is now trialing the first truck with this novel engine technology at the Tara mine in Ireland. This is on the trail the introduction of its initial Stage V loaders in December of 2019. Sandvik’s flagship truck, the TH663i, is now prepared with brand new Stage V engine technology and is undertaking a wide-ranging field trial period in Ireland.

