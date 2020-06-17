Health and Hygiene Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Health and Hygiene Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $140.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Health plays an important role in community hygiene. Health and hygiene help to defend and fight communicable diseases. Rising concerns about hygiene and technological advancement coupled with COVID19 like pandemics spread are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, concern for cleanliness and hygiene will further enhance the overall market demand for health and hygiene during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominates the health and hygiene market owing to rising awareness through various corporate advertisements and Government educational campaigns coupled with increasing concern of female hygiene.

Rising concerns about hygiene and technological advancement is likely to aid in the market growth of health and hygiene. Rise in Wellness Tourism and investments in fitness and health activities is also bound to promote the growth of this market.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Health and Hygiene Market report.

The high cost of hygiene products and lack of knowledge about hygiene create a hurdle for the growth of the market.

Origin – Segment Analysis

Based on the Origin, Health and Hygiene market is segmented into chemical and natural. The natural segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. A shift in consumer preference toward natural products is driving the growth of this segment. Also, these products offer numerous benefits such as healing skin damage, reduced irritation of the skin and reduce skin sensitivity and reactions. Moreover, it is high in vitamins and antioxidants increase its application in personal care.

Material – Segment Analysis

Based on the material, Health and Hygiene market is segmented into liquid, solid, powder, and others. In 2019, Liquid held the largest share in the health and hygiene market. This is mainly owing to the high use of various liquids in the production of various hygiene and health end-products. Most ingredients are in liquid form and many others are derived from liquids to form gels and other materials. Commonly used substances in manufacturing personal care hygiene products are polypropene, propylene glycol, peptides, silicone, and others.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the health and hygiene market share accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to the rising demand for hygiene products, especially sanitary napkins and tampons owing to the growing awareness of women’s hygiene. A higher ratio of women in the overall population, along with rising demand for sanitary napkins and tampons is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, government education and awareness campaign in rural areas are further contributing to the growth of health and hygiene market in this region.

Drivers –Health and Hygiene Market

Rising Concern about Hygiene

Hygiene is very important to maintain health which helps to prevent illness and infection from bacteria. A rise in the incidence of infections and communicable disease have increased the health and hygiene concern among the general population which has led to increased purchase of hygiene products. Rising concerns about hygiene and growing consciousness about health are some factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing cleanliness among people and consumption of hygienic foods are some factors that are anticipated to increase the market growth.

Technological Advancements

Technological Advancements and innovation in personal hygiene products are some factors driving the growth of the market. Adoption of the latest innovation in hygiene such as automatic toothbrushes, hygiene body trackers and hand washing monitors are contributing to the growth as well. Such product developments are being focused on by companies for their various product lines.

Challenges – Health and Hygiene Market

The high cost of hygienic products are a challenge for the growth of the market. Moreover, the lack of knowledge about hygienic products in rural areas and increased the cost burden on manufacturers, further increases the expense of product or equipment thus restraining the growth of the market. The investment in R&D and also the commercialization of such new products become very expensive. Hence the increased cost of hygiene products is a major factor restraining its market growth during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Health and Hygiene Industry Outlook

Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Health and Hygiene market. Health and Hygiene top 10 companies are Beiersdorf, Johnson and Johnson Limited, Procter & Gamble, Gulf Manufacturing EST, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unilever and Hengan International Group Company Limited, Merck& Co, Pfizer Inc., Roche, and Adidas.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In 11 November 2019, Beiersdorf announces a partnership with WPP team to provide high quality skin care products and anti-aging solution products and provides healthcare brands and the partnership with WPP will be expanded as of January 2020.

In 11 January 2018, Johnson and Johnson announced a strategic partnership with the Government of Maharashtra to significantly improve the health of people by providing home health equipment. With this collaboration they work together to address pressing public health issues and providing proper care.

