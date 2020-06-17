Hand Hygiene Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Hand Hygiene Market Overview

Hand Hygiene Market size is forecast to reach $4.37 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.53% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Rising number of healthcare practitioners and healthcare associated infections along with the growing bacterial and pathogen infections are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Growing number of hygiene related campaigns by health organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and emergence of eco-friendly hand hygiene products in the market is set to further enhance the overall market demand of Hand Hygiene Market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the Hand Hygiene Market owing to high awareness related to hand hygiene and increase in the adoption of hand hygiene products in 2019. The Hand Hygiene Market data for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Rising incidence of infectious disease and efforts by global and public health organizations to promote healthy hygiene practices is likely to aid in the market growth of hand hygiene market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hand Hygiene Market report.

Stringent government regulations and absence of hygiene related training and education is poised to create hurdles for the Hand Hygiene Market.

Product Type – Segment Analysis

The Hand Sanitizer segment held the largest share in the Hand Hygiene Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the ability to require lesser time to effectively eradicate germs as compared to the other products. Consumer inclination towards health & wellness and product innovation such as addition of fragrances in formulation of sanitizers is projected to boost the growth of the hand sanitizers, which in turn is set to help in the growth of the hand hygiene market. Hand sanitizers have an advantage over traditional hand washing products, as they can be applied directly without water. It is estimated that hand sanitizers is set to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Sales Channel – Segment Analysis

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets holds major share in the Hand Hygiene Market in 2019 owing to the customer’s preference to purchase hand hygiene products from these sales channels as it provides attractive discount policies and acts as a one stop shop. However, this channel offers customers the benefit of testing the product before buying, which allows them to select the correct product. However, Online Channels are estimated to register a highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the increasing internet penetration and the availability of easy payment options.

Geography – Segment Analysis

North America dominates the hand hygiene market with a share of more than 38.7%, followed by Asia Pacific in 2019. This domination is owing to the high awareness related to hand hygiene and training to the healthcare professionals. Promotion of hand hygiene by ensuring the compliance on the part of healthcare providers through education programs, hand hygiene protocols, and stringent monitoring with the high use of sanitizers among the population is driving the growth of the hand hygiene market in North America.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to increase in concern towards health and wellness along with the improvement in living standards and rise in disposable income. Increasing government initiatives and growing online channels is poised to boost the growth of the hand hygiene market in Asia Pacific region.

Drivers – Hand Hygiene Market

Rising incidence of infectious diseases

Rising incidence of infectious diseases increases the growth of the hand hygiene market owing to the driving demand of hand hygiene products. The increasing risk of hospitals acquired infections and the rise in infectious & chronic diseases has led to growing focus on methods to reduce them. The persistent efforts to spread awareness about the significance of hand hygiene by several international and government bodies through campaigns and programs is set to aid the expansion of the market. This has led to an increase in the usage of the hand hygiene products which in turn drives the growth of the hand hygiene market.

Rising number of healthcare practitioners and healthcare associated infections

Rising number of healthcare practitioners and healthcare associated infections increases the growth of the hand hygiene market. Owing to the eating food with contaminated hands can result in contracting diseases such as staph, salmonella, e-coli, respiratory illnesses, and gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea. Cleaning hands properly can significantly reduce the risk of these contagious diseases. Health hygiene market is seizing the growth opportunities of camera technology that analyzes hand movements, hand washing techniques and metrics to evaluate how the process fared and by providing predictive analytics to help doctors make data driven decisions and also help to reduce healthcare associated infections.

Challenges – Hand Hygiene Market

Stringent government regulations

Some of the factors that impede the growth of the hand hygiene market are stringent government regulations and absence of hygiene related training and education along with the health hazards associated with the chemical ingredients are anticipated to hamper the growth of the hand hygiene market.

Hand Hygiene Market Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the hand hygiene market. In 2019, Hand hygiene market share is consolidated by the top ten players. Hand hygiene market top 10 companies are Reckitt Benckiser Ltd , Hindustan Unilever Limited , Colgate Palmolive Ltd. , Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. ,Cipla Health, Dabur India Limited , The Himalaya Drug Company , ITC Limited , Herbal Strategi , Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd. and Pristine Care Products Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In April 2020, Cipla Health launched ‘Ciphands’ range of hand sanitation products.

In March 2020, Hindustan Unilever acquired hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharma.

In February 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Ltd. acquired UpSpring, an innovative pre and post natal health company.

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Information Technology, and Life sciences and Healthcare

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: (+91) 40-485-49062