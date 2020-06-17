Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Growth, SWOT Analysis, Demand and Emerging Profile Till 2025

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Key Findings of the Study

The Global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Growth is estimated to reach USD 43,444.72 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.90% during the assessment period

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global asthma and COPD drugs market due to the increasing incidence rate of asthma and COPD

Based on route of administration, the inhaled drugs segment accounted for the largest market share of 53.53% in 2018

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest market share of 49.88% in 2018

Based on disease, the COPD segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.29% in 2018

Based on product, the long-term asthma control medications segment accounted for the largest market share of 83.01% in 2018

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Highlights

Asthma is a type of inflammatory disease that affects the lungs and makes breathing difficult. It is one of the common chronic condition affecting many people across the globe. COPD or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is an umbrella term used for a group of respiratory diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

Global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market are expected to register a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 43,444.72 Million till 2025.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market— GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA (Italy).

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Segmentation

The Global Asthma and COPD Drugs Market have been segmented by disease, product, route of administration, and distribution channel. The market, based on disease, has been bifurcated into asthma and COPD.

Based on product, asthma and COPD drugs market has been segregated into long-term asthma control medications and quick-relief medications. The long-term asthma control medications are further segmented into combination drugs, anticholinergics, inhaled corticosteroids, long-acting beta-agonists, theophylline, and others. The combination drugs are further segregated into Seretide/Advair, Symbicort, Relvar/Breo Ellipta, Flutiform, Dulera, and others. Anticholinergics is further sub-segmented into Spiriva and others. Inhaled corticosteroids are further segmented into Pulmicort, Flovent, Qvar, and others.

The quick-relief medications have been further segmented into short-acting beta-agonists, oral & intravenous corticosteroids, ipratropium bromide (Atrovent), and others. Short-acting beta-agonists have been further segregated into Proair and Ventolin.

Global asthma and COPD drugs market, based on the route of administration, has been segmented into oral, inhaled, and others. On the basis of the distribution channels, global asthma and COPD drugs market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Regional Analysis

Global asthma and COPD drugs industry, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas are likely to dominate global asthma and COPD drugs market. This can be attributed to the rising patient population suffering from asthma and COPD in the region. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, in 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the US had asthma. Moreover, the rising health expenditure per person and increasing demand for advanced treatment options are also expected to drive market growth.

The European market for asthma and COPD drugs is expected to be the second-largest during the review period. The growing awareness of asthma and COPD in Europe is expected to boost the growth of the regional market. For instance, in April 2017, the “United Action for Allergy and Asthma” was launched in Europe to raise awareness regarding asthma in the continent. Additionally, the prevalence of asthma and COPD is also increasing in Europe, which is also fueling market growth.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market owing to the rising awareness regarding COPD and asthma in the region. For instance, Koninklijke Philips launched a campaign in May 2019, for raising awareness of asthma in India on World Asthma Day. Moreover, a high prevalence of asthma and COPD is also positively affecting the market growth.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to the rising patient population suffering from asthma and COPD in the Middle Eastern countries.

Brows More Related Market Research Reports:

Microfluidic Devices Market Size Analysis, Trends | Share Value, 2025

Micropump Market by Share, Size, Growth and Analysis – 2024 | MRFR

Mastitis Market by Type, Share, Growth and Analysis – 2023 | MRFR

RFR

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com