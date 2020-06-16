What are the application areas of the apoptosis assays ?

According to the new market research report “Apoptosis Assays Market by Product (Caspase, Annexin V, DNA Fragmentation, Mitochondrial Assay), Detection Technology (Flow Cytometry, Florescence microscopy), Application (Stem Cell, Discovery & Development, Clinical Research) – Global Forecast to 2023“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.

The global apoptosis assays market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2023 from USD 3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Apoptosis Assays Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=9069428

Secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, companies house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the apoptosis assays market.

It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9069428

Based on application, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into drug discovery & development, clinical & diagnostic applications, basic research, and stem cell research. In 2018, the drug discovery & development application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global apoptosis assays market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing government support for developing new treatments for various human diseases.

On the basis of end user, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, and academic and research institutes.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of R&D activities undertaken by these companies for the development of biopharmaceutical products.