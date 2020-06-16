Robot Cleaner Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Robot Cleaner Market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.84% during 2020-2025. Growing technological advancements has created robots more intelligent and is of capable to detect different amount of dirt at various places. Adoption of floor-cleaning robots in various applications in residential, commercial, industrial sector for various applications such as sweeping and mopping has been driving the robot cleaner market growth. These robots are intelligent enough to map their first movement and create a blueprint of the path, identifying hurdles, walls, and corners. This assists the robots for further movement thereby creating huge opportunities cleaner robot industry during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

North America had dominated the Robot Cleaner market in 2019 owing to early adoption of advanced technologies and high investments in adopting them.

Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) in development of advanced robot cleaners with better performance than autonomous robotic vacuum cleaners set to drive the market growth.

Robots equipped with UV sterilization and hydrogen peroxide vaporization mechanisms are having more demand in the current situation for high effective cleaning.

The major drawback is the high cost and suction capacity of robot cleaners is the major challenge for consumers.

Product Type – Segment Analysis

Floor-cleaning robot segment held the largest share 28.59% in the Robot Cleaner market in 2019. The adoption of robots for cleaning the floors in residential applications and public places such as airports, malls, theatres, IT companies has been increasing the demand for these robots. In residential sector, these robots can perform actions such as floor mopping, sweeping tasks and this has been fueling the market growth. Many companies have been focusing to develop robot cleaners with in-built air purifiers.

End User – Segment Analysis

Commercial sector is the fastest growing industry in the Robot Cleaner market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.26% during forecast period 2020-2025. There has been increasing demand for robot cleaners in commercial applications owing to the strict rules by various governments in order to prevent the people from various diseases. Adoption of cleaner robots in airports, hospitals, educational institutions, malls, theatres, public places and corporate companies set to create huge opportunities for the market.

Geography- Segment Analysis

North America dominated the Robot Cleaner market in 2019 with a share of 38.25%, followed by Europe and APAC. The adoption of robot cleaners is high in this region owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies such as robotics, automation, IoT and others. In addition to this, with increasing pandemic diseases, there is increase in investments in for preventive measures of such diseases. This creates huge opportunities for cleaner robots.

Drivers –Robot Cleaner Market

Adoption of advanced technologies

Adoption and integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence in robots set to drive the robot cleaners market. Artificial Intelligence technology allows robots in identifying cleaning areas and assists in distinguishing between dirt and other objects at various spots. Development of IoT and wireless technologies has been assisting users in controlling robots using remote or smart phone applications. Use of these technologies can be used for developing advanced robots for various applications such as smart toilet systems, restroom dispensers, odor management and floor care.

Development of small and user-friendly robots

There has been increasing demand for small sized robot cleaners compared to traditional vacuum cleaners. Growing investments in developed economies and increasing awareness in adoption of robots in developing economies have been fueling the growth of the market. In industries such chemical, food and beverage, there have been certain regulations from food and drug administration (FDA) for the chemicals. For instance, EU commission had imposed toxic substances control act (TCSA) which bas the usage of certain cleaning chemicals by cleaning personnel in industrial and commercial applications. These types of regulations have created more demand for cleaner robots.

Challenges – Robot Cleaner Market

High initial investment and low battery life

High initial investment is required for the implementation of robot cleaners which is a major challenge to the customers. Robot cleaner is expensive compared to traditional vacuum cleaners which make it less affordable in developing economies. Low battery life and lack of durability are the factors that restrain the robot cleaner market growth. The suction capacity of robot cleaners is less compared to traditional vacuum cleaners which are a major challenge. However, various companies such as startups have started research and development activities and partnering with various companies to develop new product with advanced features and efficiency robots.

Market Landscape

Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Robot Cleaner market. The Robot Cleaner top 10 companies include Dyson Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Miele, Ecovas Robotics Inc, Infinuvo, Alfred Karcher SE & CO. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc, Neato Robotics Inc, Yujin Robot Co., Ltd and others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In November 2019, Alfred Karcher SE & CO. KG had entered into partnership with Brain Corp in order to develop its first autonomous stand-on vacuum cleaner. This robot is majorly for floor cleaning applications.

In September 2018, Miele had launched vacuum robot known as Scout RX2. This product is majorly developed for floor cleaning. It has features of 3D smart navigation, superior suction, and other high quality features. Development of advanced products set to provide opportunities for robot cleaners market share.

