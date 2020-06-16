Personal Protective Market to Surpass $ 93 Billion by 2025

Rising awareness about workplace safety, technological advancements, Increasing focus on product innovation and aesthetics, rapid industrialization and increasing government regulations to global personal protective equipment market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By Product, By Application Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global personal protective equipment market is forecast to surpass $ 93 billion by 2025 on account of increasing focus on minimizing the risk of workers in the construction & manufacturing, oil & gas and other various industries across the globe. Increasing number of awareness programs and government regulations on workplace safety are key trending factors influencing industry growth. The global personal protection equipment market is segmented based on the product type, application industry, distribution channel, and region. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Direct/Institutional Sales segment and Retail Sales segment, with the former segment dominating the market in 2019. Oil & Gas and Construction & Manufacturing companies are main buyers of personal protection equipment due to growing awareness and guidelines/mandates regarding the importance of personal protection equipment for workplace safety in these sectors.

“Browse 85 market data Figures spread through 110 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Protective Equipment Market, 2025”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market/4690.html

Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into Eye & Face Protection, Head Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Hand & Arm Protection, and Fall Protection segments. Among these segments, Hand & Arm Protection type segment dominated the market in 2019 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years as well. Spread of COVID-19 pandemic is also boosting the use of personal protective equipment across the globe. Occupational safety regulations will continue to play a major role in driving the market for personal protective equipment in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the global personal protective equipment market include Ansell Limited, 3M Co, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc, EI du Pont de Nemours & Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lakeland Industries Inc, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Radians Inc. among others. Major players operating in the market are using various strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their market share and to increase their customer reach.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=4690

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

“North America holds the largest share in the global personal protective equipment market, followed by the Europe. Further, Asia-Pacific region is projected to register significant gains over the coming years. Rising infrastructure spending supported by rapid industrialization, especially in India, Vietnam and China, is leading to increase in the manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, and healthcare sectors, which is boosting demand for personal protective equipment in the region.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based global management consulting firm.

“Global Personal Protective Equipment Market By Product, By Application Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global personal protective equipment market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global personal protective equipment market.

Browse Related Reports

India Hand Sanitizer Market By Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Foam and Spray), By End User (Hospitals, Households, Restaurants & Hotels, and Others (Schools, etc.), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Departmental/Convenience Stores and Others (Online, Direct & Institutional Sales, etc.), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-hand-sanitizer-market/4484.html

Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Market By Type (Type 1, Type 2, Hyperglycemia ,Hypoglycemia), By Frequency (One, Four, Others), By Product (Glucometer, Software, Test Strips, Lancet), By End-User (Hospital, Personal Care), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-market/4607.html

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York – 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com