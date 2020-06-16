Pectin Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

Pectin is a carbohydrate present in the cell wall of plants and is mainly extracted from citrus fruits such as oranges, berries, lemons and apples. Pectin is initially insoluble and can be converted to soluble pectin by heating in acidic media. Pectin forms gel when dissolved in water under certain suitable conditions. Pectin’s gelling properties have been known for centuries now and it is commercially available in a powdered form, which is generally white or light brownish in colour.

Attributing to its gelling properties, it is widely used as a thickening and stabilizing agent, particularly in jams and jellies, changing them from a syrupy texture to a spreadable texture. Also, they are mixed in other fruit products such as yoghurts, desserts, juices and bakery products. Pectin is also widely used in pharmaceutical industries for wound healing preparations and other medical adhesives. In addition to these properties, pectin is also a rich source of a dietary fibre, showing several health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, improving insulin resistance, preventing colour cancer, diabetes control and others.

Pectin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of function, the global pectin Market has been segmented as:

Thickener

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Coating

Gelling Agent

Fat Replacer

On the basis of applications, the global konjac Market has been segmented as:

Food products

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat and Poultry

Sauces & Dressings

Beverages

Dairy Products

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Important regions covered in the Pectin market report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

