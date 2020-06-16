Motion Control Market Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2019–2026

A motion-control system initiates and controls the movement of a load to perform work. It is capable of precise speed, position, and torque control. Examples for the use of motion control are applications requiring the positioning of a product, synchronization of separate elements, or the rapid start and stop of motion. Motion control systems are comprised of three basic components, that is, controller, drive or amplifier, and motor. Increase in adoption of advanced and automated processes for factory automation is the prime factor that drive the growth of the motion control market.

The adoption of motion control system is increased due to ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems. However, high replacement and maintenance cost of motion control systems restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the Industrial Revolution 4.0 provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

There are several players in the motion control market and product launch, product development, business acquisition, and business expansion are the growth strategies adopted by the key players. For instance, in June 2018, Rockwell Automation has released an updated version of the Allen-Bradley Motion Analyzer software tool. This enhanced software offers an optimized user experience with intuitive navigation and in-workflow product selection. This helps engineers to develop complete motion control systems more easily and efficiently for their machines.

The motion control industry is segmented based on type, technology, components, application, industry, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into open loop and closed loop. By technology, it is categorized into pneumatic, electromechanical actuation, and hydraulic. Based on components, it is divided into actuators & mechanical systems, controller, drives, motors, and software. By application, it is segmented into inspection, material handling, and packaging. Based on industry, it is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the global motion control market include Siemens AG, ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation Inc., STM Microelectronics, Motion Control Co., Emerson Electric Co., MKS Instruments Inc., Parker Hannifin Co., Estun Automation Co. Ltd., and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global motion control market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global motion control market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

