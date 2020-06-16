Medical Imaging Market Diagnosis, Treatments and Global Key Players 2025

Medical Imaging Market Research Report: Information by Product (X-Ray Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging [MRI], Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Computed Tomography [CT] Scanners, and Nuclear Imaging Systems), Application (General Imaging, Dental, Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN), Cardiology, Vascular, Urology, Oncology, Neurology, Pelvic and Abdominal, Spine and Musculoskeletal), Modality (Portable and Stationary), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2025

Global Medical Imaging Market – Competitive Analysis

There are various players operating in the global Medical Imaging Market , some of the major players are 3M, Carestream Health, Inc., Danaher corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Esaote SpA, Flow Dental, Fonar Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Midmark Corp, Narang Medical Limited, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation and others

Global Medical Imaging Market – Overview

The global Medical Imaging Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Medical imaging techniques are offering the chance of providing accurate diagnosis of the disorders and ailments. There has been huge demand for medical imaging in the healthcare companies as well as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Due to the number of benefits offered by the medical imaging, the techniques are having a high importance in the market.

Further over the past decade, Medical Imaging Market and radiology has increasingly become an important source of 3D volumetric data in healthcare. According to the healthcare specialists medical Imaging is recommended in those cases in which conventional Radiology cannot supply satisfactory diagnostic information. The use of innovative technology in the imaging field has been exceptionally growing. The advancement in medical Imaging has been a preferred imaging methodology for comprehensive treatments all around the globe. The data acquired from medical imaging provides a numerous substantial advantage in various procedures. For instance, medical imaging gives precise measurements, enhances localization of impacted teeth, gives visualization of airway abnormalities, it recognizes and measures asymmetry, it can be utilized to survey periodontal structures, to distinguish endodontic issues and various others. With this increasing use of medical imaging in healthcare, this factor is influencing the growth of global medical imaging market.

Moreover dental procedures are not just restricted to repairing or treating of dental diseases, another niche market for the imaging industry is the cosmetic dentistry market, which is growing at a steady rate due to the reasons concerned with enhancing of the overall facial beauty among the masses and increased disposable incomes. Irregularities or dissatisfaction with the appearance of the mouth and the oral cavity can lead to a visit for the cosmetic dentistry purpose. Many institutes are using imaging and radiology imaging technology which is coupled with 3 dimensional clinical photography and accurate predictive altering for the precise diagnosis, planning and treatment of orthodontics, facial deformities and dental and facial implant surgeries. Institutes such as Inland Institute Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery are using full-craniofacial cone-beam CT (computed tomography) technology for highly accurate 3-D radiographic images which will help in diagnosing, planning and treating oral and maxillofacial surgery.

In The News:

In 2017 Carestream Health validated its expanding portfolio of medical imaging and Medical Imaging systems proposed to develop the diagnostic review procedure for X-ray exams and expedite delivery of results to doctors and patients at the annual (RSNA) Radiological Society of North America tradeshow.

The company is working faithfully with healthcare providers to develop new medical imaging systems that develop the quality of diagnostic information delivered to healthcare specialists. Carestream has also developed an intelligent workflow for handling the reading of imaging exams, which can explain the delivery of a diagnosis to physicians and their patients.

The new product portfolio of Carestream comprises of the CARESTREAM DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System that uses carbon nanotube technology to provide a smaller, lighter weight mobile X-ray system that is easier to move and position even in cramped patient care areas.

Further the company’s workflow orchestrator module that updates the process of reading and reporting results for patients’ CT, MR, X-ray and other types of imaging studies in the healthcare imaging systems. The product assesses each imaging study and routes it to the most suitable general or specialty radiologist, while ensuring that all studies are read proficiently. This platform is available for order and is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2018.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Regional Analysis

Depending on geographic region, medical imaging market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally North America is the largest market for medical imaging. The North American market for medical imaging is expected to command the largest market share by the end of the forecasted period. Europe is the second-largest market for medical imaging which is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in medical imaging market.

