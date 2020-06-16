Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market By Product Thickness (Up To 25 Microns, 25-50 Microns, 50-100 Microns, 100-150 Microns, Above 150 Microns), Lamination Technology (Dry Bond Lamination, Wet Bond Lamination, Energy Curable Lamination, Hot Melt Seal Coating, Solventless Lamination, Others), End- User Industry (Construction & Interior, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global adhesion laminated surface protection films market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for consumer electronics and growing construction industry is the factor for the growth of this market. Market Definition: Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market Self-adhesive surface protection film is usually used to cover high- gloss metal sheet and painted metal sheet which are usually made of stainless steel or aluminium. This usually consists of a polymer based substrate layer and adhesive layer. Their main function is to protect the product from abrasion and scratches. Dry bond lamination, energy curable lamination, solventless lamination and others are some of the common technologies which are being used widely used in industries such as electrical and electronic, industrial, healthcare and others. Market Drivers: Rising demand of these films for construction and interior activities will drive market growth Increasing penetration of the internet will also propel the market growth Growing popularity of consumer electronics products will also drive market growth Usage of environment friendly resin for the manufacturing of these products will also accelerate the market growth Market Restraints: Concern associated with the production of harmful by-products will restrain the growth of this market Increasing environmental concern among population will also hamper market growth Segmentation: Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market By Product Thickness • Up To 25 Microns • 25-50 Microns • 50-100 Microns • 100-150 Microns • Above 150 Microns By Lamination Technology • Dry Bond Lamination • Wet Bond Lamination • Energy Curable Lamination • Hot Melt Seal Coating • Solventless Lamination • Others By End- User Industry • Construction & Interior • Electrical & Electronics • Automotive • Industrial • Healthcare • Others By Geography • North America • U.S. • Canada • Mexico • South America • Brazil • Argentina • Rest of South America • Europe • Germany • United Kingdom • Italy • France • Spain • Russia • Turkey • Belgium • Netherlands • Switzerland • Rest of Europe • Asia-Pacific • Japan • China • South Korea Key Developments in the Market: In February 2019, POLIFILM PROTECTION announced the acquisition of POLI-FILM Australia Pty Limited so that they can expand their business worldwide. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their product with new technologies and will also increase their production capabilities In August 2018, XPEL, Inc. announced that they have acquired three Protex franchisees and assets from E-Shields Health. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business and with new technologies and development will be able to provide new products and services to their customers Competitive Analysis: Global adhesion laminated surface protection films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of adhesion laminated surface protection films market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Key Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global adhesion laminated surface protection films market are NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, LINTEC Corporation., ECHOtape., SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., , ECOPLAST LTD, Possible Polymer, Surface Armor, Specialty Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd., Permapack AG, Pentaflex, Protective Film, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V and others. Research Methodology: Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.