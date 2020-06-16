Cleaning Robot Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

The market for Cleaning Robots is forecast to reach $7.61 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.18% from 2020 to 2025. Owing to the breakdown of COVID-19, the significant adoption of the cleaning robots for cleaning as well as disinfecting application to minimize the human involvement is set to boost the market growth rate. The deployment of these robots for floor cleaning and UV sterilization, in healthcare units is set to escalate the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

The breakdown of COVID-19 in many countries has resulted in the lockdown thereby resulting in increased adoption of robots in cleaning applications.

North America has dominated the market share in 2019, however APAC is analysed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to the adoption of cleaning robots in disinfection applications.

Residential segment is analysed to grow at highest rate owing to the high adoption these devices in highly developed economies.

By Application

Residential is analysed to the dominant segment in cleaning robots market in 2019. In residential the cleaning robots perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. In countries such as US employment of domestic workers is very expensive, hence the rise in deployment of cleaning robots which can easily undertake the task of cleaning. Adding to this launch of various products is set to increase the adoption thereby impacting on the market growth rate. In May 2019, Irobot corp. has launched two new cleaning robots named Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robot mop for the household applications. Adding to this, the dire requirement of the robots in the healthcare sector in the pandemic situations is further escalating the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography – Segment Analysis

North America is analysed to be the dominant region in 2019, followed by APAC and Europe. This is mainly attributed to the high adoption of the advanced technologies and the high economy of the people who can afford the cleaning robots in majority of the households in the region alongside the large infrastructural development for implementation of robotic solutions in the smart home and smart city sectors. However the outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 have resulted in the high adoption of cleaning robots in all regions for cleaning as well as sanitizing applications thereby positively impacting on the growth of the market. APAC is analysed to grow at higher rate owing to the high number of product developments and deployment in the various countries for disinfection applications. In countries such as China, Singapore and so on, the robots have been deployed in many major cities to disinfect the COVID affected areas thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Drivers – Cleaning Robots market

The outbreak of global pandemic such as COVID-19

The global pandemic COVID-19 has impacted on the lockdown of various countries, however to avoid any further spread of disease the disinfection is carried on with the sanitary workers. To avoid this, many researchers have been developing the cleaning robots to disinfect many areas with minimum human force. These factors are analysed to boost the market growth rate during the forecast period.

Implementation of Smart homes:

As the smart home market is significantly booming in various regions, it is certainly impacting on the growth of the cleaning robots market. As smart homes involve implementation of IoT devices including sensors, cleaning robots and so on, the significant growth in the smart homes is set to boost the market. Adding to this, the increasing adoption of automation in households is further set to set to escalate the market growth rate.

Challenges – Cleaning Robots market

High cost of the cleaning robots

Cleaning robots are usually high cost equipment owing to the high end sensors employed in them thereby hindering significant procurement. As most of the global population in countries such as India, Brazil and so on consists of people low economical background, the diminished affordability of procuring these robots is posing a restraint for the cleaning robot companies to commercialize their products in these regions. Thus, the cost of cleaning robot is an important restraint for the growth of the market.

Market Landscape

Product launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Cleaning Robots market. Cleaning Robots driver market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Irobot Corporation., Neato Robotics, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics, Inc. among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships

In April 2020, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore have developed a semi-autonomous robot that can disinfect large surfaces quickly which mainly aimed to have public trials to support Singapore’s fight against COVID-19.

In May 2019, Irobot corp. has launched two new cleaning robots named Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robot mop for the household applications.

