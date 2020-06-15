Track etched Membrane Market: Rising Application of Nanotechnology in Biotechnology Industry

Increasing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries and increasing purity requirements among end users of track etched membranes. However, the high cost of production and the limited supply of track etched Membranes are major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

How much is the Track etched Membrane Market worth ?

The track etched membrane market is expected to reach USD 813.1 million by 2023 from USD 476.0 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2018 to 2023.

Scope of the Report:

The research report categorizes the track etched membrane market into the following segments and subsegments:

Market, By Product

Membrane Filters

Capsule & Cartridge Filters

Other Track Etched Membrane Products

Market, By Material

Polycarbonate

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyimide

Market, By Application

Cell Biology

Microbiology

Analytical Testing

Other Applications

Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Food and Beverage Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Market, By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The commercial production of track etched membranes is almost always a secondary operation, and the production time is dependent on the time consumed by the primary operation of the facility. Facilities for beaming or irradiation are limited and in most cases are operated by government agencies, universities, or research laboratories. Although track etched membranes can be produced with a precisely determined pore size, shape, and distribution, their conventional production is very expensive for large-scale separation processes.

Heavy ion irradiation of thin polymer films at a nuclear reactor or large accelerator facilities, which involves large capital costs, is generally the key initial manufacturing stage for track etched membranes. This cost is prohibitive or unaffordable for most consumers of Industrial Filtration systems. Moreover, considering the high costs, end users such as diagnostic laboratories and research institutes prefer the use of low-cost alternatives such as depth filters. This is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the track etched membrane market.

