Telecom Power System Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

The latest report on Telecom Power System Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Telecom Power System Market by component (converter, heat management system, controller, generator, circuit breakers, and distribution unit), power source (diesel-battery, diesel-wind, and others) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Telecom Power System such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Power Systems and Expansion in Telecom Infrastructure are Driving the Growth of the Telecom Power Systems Growth

Telecom power systems are used to support telecommunication services by controlling and monitoring the flow of power over telecom networks. Telecom power systems are specifically designed for internet support, data centers, wireless broadband access, and fixed-line applications. These systems are used for efficiently storing energy on batteries when there is no AC supply. Today, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are also being used to supply power to telecom towers. The benefits offered by telecom power system market are effectively eliminating batteries, diesel generator, and automatic transfer switch.

Increasing adoption of hybrid power systems and expansion in telecom infrastructure are driving the growth of the telecom power systems market. The considerable use of the mobile device in urban areas has improved the integration of femtocells and Pico cells which need DC power systems. This increasing adoption of hybrid power systems is augmenting the growth of the telecom power systems market. The strong growth of the telecom power systems is in the developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. The rising number of subscribers in such regions along with the installation of the telecom towers are strengthening the market growth.

Strict Carbon Emission Regulations and High Operating Cost are Likely to Hamper the Growth of the Telecom Power System Industry

Moreover, the increased deployment for the small cell power system for LTE (Long term evolution) is creating a positive impact for the market to grow. Moreover, strict carbon emission regulations and high operating cost are likely to hamper the growth of the telecom power system market. Furthermore, government initiatives to stimulate green telecom power solutions and solar photovoltaic in multiple source-based systems are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the telecom power system market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the telecom power system market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the high penetration rate of telecom towers in rural areas in order to broaden the mobile connectivity. Moreover, In China, 4G-LTE penetration drives the demand of telecom-power-system market in the Asia Pacific region. Asia-Pacific predominantly comprises two of the fastest-growing countries such as India and China. Europe is expected to hold the dominant market share and is likely to continue so over the forecast period.

