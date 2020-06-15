Parcel Sortation System Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2026

At present, almost every organization and individual uses internet. Due to increase in popularity of E-commerce sector, the increase in online shopping is observed. Large number of commercial as well as consumer items are purchased daily and hence large number of shipments of the parcels are carried out on daily basis. To streamline the distribution process of the parcels from one point to another an efficient process is needed.

Furthermore, organizations are inclining toward automation into the shipment processes due to technological advancement. Software are used for carrying out operations such as sorting of parcels. Generally, manual sorting of parcels consumes lot of time. Hence, to reduce the processing time automation is included in the distribution process.

The parcel sortation systems provide various benefits such as lower per-packet processing time, increased space utilization, error free operations, predictability in handling peaks, end-to-end process transparency, increased scalability, and reduction in dependency on skilled manpower.

Parcel sortation systems has a wide range of applications in various industrial segments such as logistics, E-commerce, airports, pharmaceuticals & medical supply, food & beverages, and others. Increase in labor cost in parcel sorting process is the key factor that drives the growth of the parcel sortation system market.

The growth of E-commerce sector is also expected to increase product demand during the forecast period. However, high deployment and maintenance cost restrain the market growth.

The parcel sortation system market is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in November 2016, DPD, one of the UK’s leading express parcel delivery companies, collaborated with Vanderlande to stay ahead in the dynamic UK parcel industry.

The parcel sortation system market is segmented based on type, offering, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into linear parcel sortation systems and loop parcel sortation systems. The linear parcel sortation systems segment is further classified into ARB sorters, linear/vertical belt sorters, pop-up/narrow belt sorters, shoe sorters, small parcel sorters, paddle sorters, and pusher sorters. The loop parcel sortation systems segment is further classified into cross-belt sorters (horizontal), flat sorters/bomb bay sorters, and tilt tray sorters.

Based on offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further divided into processors, cameras, sensors, pressure sensors, analog flow sensors, displacement sensors, proximity sensors, optical sensors, diverters, electrical & mechanical components, and displays. Based on end user, it is categorized into logistics, e-commerce, airports, pharmaceuticals and medical supply, food & beverages, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the global parcel sortation system industry include Dematic, Muratec, Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Intelligrated, Fives, Bastian Solutions, Siemens, Interroll, Invata Intralogisitcs, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global parcel sortation system market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global parcel sortation system market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

