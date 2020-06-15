Global Cashew Milk Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2019 to 2025

Our latest research report entitled Cashew Milk Market (by formulation (regular, and flavored), packaging type (plastic bottles and pouches, glass bottles, carton packaging), nature (organic, and conventional), sales channel (specialty stores, convenience stores, independent small groceries)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Cashew Milk.

Rising Attention of Pro-Health Consumers Towards the Health Benefits of Veganism Drives the Growth

Cashew milk is a source of nutrients and proteins. It helps in blood clotting, raises antioxidant defenses, offers anti-cancer effects, and reduces the cholesterol level. Cashew milk is easy to digest and rich in omega 6 fatty acids. The rising publicity of plant-based dairy and convenience foods is increasing rapidly through various events leading to the expansion of the cashew milk market.

The rising attention of pro-health consumers towards the health benefits of veganism drives the growth of the cashew milk market. A study estimated that around 8% of the world population were vegans in 2018. The emergence of plant-based foods stimulates the expansion of the cashew milk market.

Further, cashew milk is publicized as a plant-based beverage rich with calcium. Its low fat and low sugar features catch the attention of consumers. Cashew milk is replacing conventional dairy milk among different consumers propelling the development of the cashew milk market. T

here is a surge in the number of individuals having lactose intolerance that promotes the demand for dairy alternatives such as cashew milk. Additionally, the increasing number of deaths due to high cholesterol in patients promotes the demand for low-fat milk such as cashew milk. The market players are investing in research and development to increase the shelf life of plant-based products.

Companies are launching soluble cashew milk powder that meets the requirement of consumers for plant-based milk alternatives. In addition, the availability of cashew milk with high quality and features such as unsweetened cashew milk beverage which is soy-free, gluten-free, eco-friendly, vegan, and low-calorie milk had a positive impact on the growth of cashew milk market.

On the flip side, cashew milk is costly to the pocket of consumers in comparison with conventional dairy milk that hinders the growth of the cashew milk market. Moreover, new product launches in cashew milk with different features create numerous opportunities in the global cashew milk market.

North America is Anticipated to Have the Largest Share

Geographically, the global cashew milk market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the global cashew milk market. The rising demand for non-dairy milk among the prevailing lactose-intolerant population in North America led to the growth of the cashew milk market in North America.

Europe is expected to grow in the global cashew milk market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-dairy milk from the bakery industry for preparing confectionery and bakery products in Europe promotes the growth of the cashew milk market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific region has lucrative growth opportunities in the global cashew milk market owing to the growing number of health-conscious people in the region. Additionally, the rising awareness about cashew milk among consumers in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the expansion of the market in the region.

Report on Global Cashew Milk Market Covers Segments Such As Formulation, Packaging Type, Nature, and Sales Channel

On the basis of formulation, the sub-markets include regular, and flavored. On the basis of packaging type, the sub-markets include plastic bottles and pouches, glass bottles, carton packaging, and cans. On the basis of nature, the sub-markets include organic and conventional. On the basis of the sales channels, the sub-markets include specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent small groceries, and online retailing.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Dream Blends, Alpro, Forager Project, LLC, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, So Delicious Dairy Free, WhiteWave Foods Company, Danone S.A., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Nutty Life LLC, and Other companies.

