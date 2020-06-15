Farm Management Software Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Farm Management Software Market Highlights:

Farm management software products and services are gaining a traction all over the world. There is tremendous market opportunity for such as product and services. Market Research Future (MRFR) finds that the global farm management software market poised to growth at a healthy rate over the next several years.

Adoption of advanced farming technologies such as farm mapping, record keeping, farm economics, monitoring and forecasting among others. The pressure continues to mount on the global agriculture sector to increase produce. The rising food demand – fuelled by growing population – is prompting the sector to invent new techniques and systems of irrigation. Other factors effecting the sector include the consumer inclination toward organic food, changing food habits, integration of leading-edge technologies to farming methods.

A greater emphasis is being placed on crop monitoring couple with increased supply of feedstock. The aforementioned trends are likely to govern the sector’s progress during the forecast period. Farmers the quickly realizing the advantages of utilizing advanced technologies in farming, which is partly propelling the Farm Management Software Market COVID – 19 Analysis.

Such management services are also being used for profit center analysis, tax management cost accounting, livestock management, inventory management, financial management etc. Farmers are leveraging such technologies to drive RoI and effectively mange farming procedures. In the near future, such technologies are expected to become more affordable and penetrate price-sensitive markets.

Farm Management Software Market Competition Analysis:

Some of the top-notch market players covered in MRFR’s report include Trimble Inc (U.S.), Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), AG Leader Technology Inc (U.S.), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Deere & Company (U.S.), Dickey-John Corporation (U.S.), Iteris, Inc. (U.S.), AG Junction, Inc (U.S.) and SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Farm Management Software Market Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s report includes a detailed segmental analysis based on agriculture type, delivery model, service providers and application.

By agriculture type, the market has been segmented into livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse farming, precision farming, fish farming and others.

By delivery model, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise/web-based.

By service provider, the market has been segmented into professional service providers (climate information services and supply chain management services), support services, managed service providers (analytics services, farm operation services, and data services), up gradation, connectivity service providers and maintenance.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into farm mapping, farm economics, record keeping, monitoring and forecasting and others.

Farm Management Software Market Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to retain its leading position in the global farm management software market throughout the assessment period. Rising deployment of on-premise/web-based delivery model of farm management software in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is supporting the market growth in region. Also, the increased government interest is driving the need for farm yield. Advanced countries are the frontrunners when it comes to adoption of new-age farming technologies.

This is one of the major drivers of North America farm management software market. The agricultural sector in the region has shown a faster uptake of modern farming techniques which includes integration of advanced systems, equipment, devices, component etc. Farm management software is integrated with mobile applications, imagery services, cloud services, data analytics and IoT infrastructure.

