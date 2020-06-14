Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market Overview, Opportunities and Applications To 2023

UTI Treatment Market Information; by Drug Class (Quinolones, Aminoglycosides, β-lactam, Azoles and Others), by Clinical Indications (Urethritis, Cystitis, Pyelonephritis), by End User (Hospitals and Self-administered) – Forecast to 2023

UTI Treatment Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market is forecasted to reach USD 9.89 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.6 % from 2017 to 2023. The Market for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is a well- established space, flooding with the numerous treatment options ranging from Home remedies, Alternative medicines to Antibiotics. Due to the growing prevalence of UTI, the market for UTI Treatment is escalating exponentially.

In addition to the growing incidences of urinary tract infections, factors impacting the market growth include the rise in hospital-borne infections or nosocomial infections, childbirth, old age, obesity, and the growing health awareness, especially towards women health. However, the rising cases of UTI associated with the usages of the catheter are considered as the largest risk factor supporting the market growth.

On the flip side, factors such as incidents of drug resistance, and large unmet clinical needs are expected to obstruct the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing incidence of chronic diseases resulting in catheter use and low immunity etc. are expected to support the market growth. Leveraging to the modern age, people have adopted unhealthy lifestyles which mirrors the prevalence of damaged immune system and various disorders. Immense of stress, lack of quality sleep, inadequate & improper diet and sedentary lifestyle are fueling the immunodeficiency disorders. All these factors commutatively fuel the occurrences of UTI.

UTI Treatment Market Key players

Key players profiled in the report are

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstraZeneca

Cipla Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

UTI Treatment Market Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding.

UTI Treatment Market is segmented into by Drug Class into Comprises – Quinolones, Aminoglycosides, β-lactam, and Azoles among others.

UTI Treatment Market is segmented into by Clinical Indications: Urethritis, Cystitis, and Pyelonephritis among others.

UTI Treatment Market is segmented by End-Users into Hospitals and Self-administered among others.

UTI Treatment Market is segmented by Regions into North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

The subsegment Quinolones accounts for almost 45% of market share whereas the subsegment Aminoglycosides segment holds the second-largest market share by drug class in the global UTI treatment market.

UTI Treatment Market Regional Analysis

U.S. accounts for the largest market share of the global UTI Treatment Market followed by Europe. However, Europe has a greater hospitalization rate than the U.S. despite the U.S. having a large spending on healthcare. The regulatory changes in the U.S. such as implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions is expected to take a toll on the U.S UTI treatment market. Asia pacific will be the fastest growing market and the growth will be led by China, and India as these nations have huge population and the low cost of UTI treatment drugs.

