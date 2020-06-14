Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size, Dynamics, Trends and SWOT Analysis Till 2023

Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Share, Trends And Growth Analysis, By Type Of Test (Blood Test For Hcg, Urine Test For Hcg And Others); By Product (Digital Devices, Line Indicators (Strips, Cassettes And Mid-Stream Devices) And Others); By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Household) – Forecast To 2023

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Segments:

The Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market is segmented on the basis of type of test, product and end users. Based on the type of test, the market has been segmented as blood test for HCG, Urine test for HCG and others. Based on products, the market has been segmented into digital devices, line indicators which are further segmented into strips, cassettes and mid-stream devices and others. Further on the basis of end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, households and others.

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Scenario:

Pregnancy test kits are medical devices which are used to identify the possibility of pregnancy in females. The device senses tiny amount of HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin; female pregnancy hormone), the amount of which increases during early stages of pregnancy in the female body. Continuous technological advancements in pregnancy test kits, rising demand of self-contained and quick test results and growing age of first pregnancy are some of the major issues, which are likely to bolster the growth of global pregnancy test kits market over the forecast period.

Market Research Future adds the “Global Pregnancy Test Kits Market Research Report- Forecast To 2023” report to their unique collection. The global Pregnancy Test Kits market Size is blooming and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

However, rising new small players with a very little or no medical equipment business history, and a huge price gap between the top players and small un-organized players’ are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of global pregnancy test kits market in the future.

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Regional analysis

North America accounts for the maximum market share of the pregnancy test kits market and the market is expected to increase continuously in coming years. This can be attributed to increasing pool of aware females along with need for household determination of pregnancy. Advancing technologies within the pregnancy test kits or instant pregnancy tests is also driving the market and will see strategic growth over the next five years. Asia pacific with the upcoming developments in healthcare and increasing awareness and per capita income is expected to command the maximum market share of the market.

Pregnancy Kits Market Key Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Alere Inc. (US), Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, (US), Quidel Corporation (US), Procter & Gamble Co., (Germany), Piramal Enterprises (India), Cardinal Health (US), and Confirm Biosciences (US).

