Influenza Diagnostics Market Sparkling Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Influenza Diagnostics Market Show as Future Highest Market Rates with Top Companies & Players Data, also Show Brief Regional Analysis. The Market Segmented to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.80% from 2020 to 2023

Influenza Diagnostics Market: Highlights

The Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis is estimated to be valued at USD 954.512 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2018-2023

Based on type of flu, the type A flu segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of USD 286.401 million. Influenza is a contagious respiratory infection caused by numerous flu viruses which affect the nose, throat, and lungs. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) Report 2015, the influenza virus is responsible for seasonal epidemics affecting over 200,000 people with a death toll of approximately 30,000 to 50,000 patients every year in the US.

As per the World Health Organization Report (WHO) 2017, influenza virus-infected 5% to 15% of the global population. As the prevalence of influenza is increasing, the number of diagnostic techniques such as immunochromatography-based rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) are used for the detection of influenza viruses in humans.

Topmost Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global influenza diagnostics market that includes Abbott, Analytik Jena AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocartis, bioMérieux Inc, Cepheid, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quidel Corporation, SA Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Segment Analysis:

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into type of flu, test type, and end user. On the basis of type of flu, the global influenza diagnostics market is further sub-segmented as type A flu, type B flu, and type C flu. The type A flu accounted for the market value of USD 286.401 million in 2017.

By test type, the global influenza diagnostics market has been sub-segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The test type segment accounted for the larger market share in 2017. However, the type of flu segment is expected to exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the global influenza diagnostics market has been sub-segmented into hospitals & clinical laboratories and point-of-care testing.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, The Americas accounted for the largest market share of 38.0% in 2017, with a market value of USD 236.198 million, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2017. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR.

Browse Complete 153 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled With 74 Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/influenza-diagnostics-market-3142

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com