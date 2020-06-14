Impact of COVID19 Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Growth by Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025.

Market Highlights

Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market has been segmented by product as milling cutters, torch, abrasives, water jets, and others. Milling cutters are cutting tools used for milling operations. Milling cutters vary in various shapes and sizes and are used to remove the materials from the metal’s surface through the movement of the cutters. They are used in the oil & gas industry to perform various operations such as cutting, cleaning, and removing materials during drilling operations for the extraction of oil and gas. Milling cutters are selected based on the material type and wellbore conditions. A torch is a device designed for various applications such as cutting and welding operations. Torches are available in various sizes depending upon the material type and applications involved in the extraction of oil and gas. They are selected by end users based on their operational requirements. Abrasives are materials that are used to enhance the surface properties of the materials. An abrasive is generally used to provide finishing shape to machining tools used in the oil & gas industry. The abrasives are selected based on various factors, such as the type of material and the reservoir characteristics. The use of abrasives enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of the tools used in the extraction of oil and gas. Abrasives are used in many applications such as grinding, cutting, and finishing in the oil & gas industry. A water jet is a small-diameter nozzle used in the drill bits that produce high-velocity water stream exiting the drill bit. Water jets are used for a wide range of applications, including cleaning, cutting, decoating, separating, and derusting in drilling operations. Moreover, the use of water also provides several benefits, such as enhanced safety and no heat generation. It uses nozzles and high-pressure pumps to produce a high-pressure water jet. The others segment includes casing scraper and reamers. The products offered in this segment are used for various purposes, such as cleaning and borehole enlargement across the wide range of applications in the oil & gas industry.

Competitive Landscape

ABS Group (India), Hunting Plc (UK), DWT GmbH (Germany), LBT Enterprises Ltd. (US), CR Tools Sheffield (UK), Schlumberger Limited (US), MCR Oil Tools, LLC (US), Halliburton (US), General Electric (US), and Rubicon Oilfield Products Limited (US) are some of the Key Players in the Global Impact of COVID19 Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market.

Segmental Analysis

This study provides an overview of the global cutting pipe and perforating pipe drilling tools market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a four-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global cutting pipe and perforating pipe drilling tools market by product, application, and region.

By Product

Milling Cutters

Torch

Abrasives

Water Jets

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global cutting pipe and perforating pipe drilling tools market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the global cutting pipe and perforating pipe drilling tools market. The increasing per capita energy consumption and rising E&P of oil and gas are factors that are expected to drive the cutting pipe and perforating pipe drilling tools market in North America. According to the data provided by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico grew from 1,664 thousand barrels per day (TBPD) in June 2018 to 1,909 TBPD in June 2019. The increasing demand for oil and gas in the US leads to increased offshore crude oil production activities in the country. Furthermore, some of the exploration and production companies discovered new offshore oil and gas reserves to meet the growing demand for oil and gas in the country. For instance, in June 2019, W&T Offshore (US) has found an oil reserve in the Gladden Deep prospect in Mississippi Canyon block. Such discoveries and oil and gas reserves are expected to lead to the increased demand for offshore pipelines, which further increases the demand for cutting pipes and perforating pipe drilling tools during the forecast period. For instance, Enbridge Inc (Canada) and Balltec Ltd (UK) are collaborating to build subsea export pipelines and other related subsea infrastructure for the Vito Deep-Water Project in the Gulf of Mexico, operated by Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands).

Global Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Market overview Global Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market competition by manufacturers, type and application Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Cutting Pipe and Perforating Pipe Drilling Tools Market manufacturing analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Global market forecast 2019-2026 Conclusion Appendix

