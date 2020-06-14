Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Analysis, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Dynamics By 2023

Hybrid Operating Room Market Growth, Share and Trends Analysis Techniques (Fluoroscopy And Data Acquisition, Rotational Angiography, Digital Subtraction Angiography) Applications (Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery, Endo-Bronchial Procedures And Others) Finally By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Research Firms, And Others) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Hybrid Operating Room Market Competitive Landscape:

Cook Medical Inc. (US), Eschmann Equipment (UK), General Electric Company (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG (Germany), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), Mizuho OSI (US), NDS Surgical Imaging (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V (the Netherlands), SISCO Ltd (India), STERIS plc.(US), and Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Overview:

The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Size can expect a rise by 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) declares that the possibility of the market growing better than predicted is quite high as the market would benefit from increasing investments in the healthcare sector. A hybrid operating room can be defined as a surgical theatre equipped with various medical imaging devices that includes fixed C-Arms, CT scanners, or MRI scanners. The process provides instant imaging development capability to support a full functioning operating room.

Various factors like the inclusion of better technological methods, hike in investment for better infrastructure, increasing funding for research & development sector, participation of various global companies, and others are expected to take the global hybrid operating room market forward in the coming years.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Regional Analysis:

The hybrid operating room market as per the research conducted by MRFR, can be segmented into four regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Regional segmentation provides better understanding of the demographical shift in transforming markets.

The Americas has the largest market share owing to their superior healthcare facility and better economic conditions. The region is also known for its better technical inclusions and reimbursement policies that help in upgrading the infrastructure. The US, Canada, and Mexico are making significant contribution to the regional market. However, South America is showing steady growth due to hike in investment for the same in Argentina and Brazil. But other countries are not showing much progress.

Europe is the second largest revenue generator for the hybrid operating room market. The region is witnessing strong technological support in countries like Germany, France, Spain, and the UK. Other countries are also actively taking part in the regional market progress to make sure that the region can explore its optimum potential. Hike in research and development sector can promote regional growth. In terms of revenue, various market players are from the region, which can be beneficial for the market.

The APAC region is scoring big and is third in terms of revenue due to high expenditure in the sector from various developing regions. India, China, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and others are expected to gain substantially from the market as their transforming healthcare sector is expected to find the innovation quite lucrative. The MEA market is expected to grow at a steady pace. The growth in the Middle East part would be balanced by the poor economic regions of Africa.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation:

The global hybrid operating room market can be segmented, as conducted by MRFR, into techniques, applications, and end-users. Such a segmentation holds better control over the market and ensures a peek into various details regarding factors that can be used for better market analysis.

Based on techniques, the hybrid operating room market is segmented into fluoroscopy & data acquisition, digital subtraction angiography, rotational angiography, and others. All these segments are providing much traction to the market by bringing in top-class technology.

Based on applications, the hybrid operating room market includes thoracic surgery & endo-bronchial procedures, neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others. The cardiovascular surgery is gaining grounds owing to hike in heart-related diseases. The neurosurgery segment is also gaining traction.

Based on end-users, the hybrid operating room market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical research firms, others. The hospital segment is gaining high ground due to robust investment in the sector.

