EMEA Beauty Devices Market Size, Demand, Sales, Profit | Forecast to 2023

EMEA Beauty Devices Market Share, Trends and Growth Analysis By Product (Hair Care, Skin Care And Oral Care), By Application (Domestic Purpose, Commercial Purpose, And Others), By End Users (Professional And Personalized) – Forecast Till 2021

EMEA Beauty Devices Industry News:

January 2020: Leading cosmetics company, L’Oreal has launched its latest high-tech device for makeup and day to day customized skin care. This smart device will help in creating custom formulas for skin care, foundation, and lipstick.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market Analysis

The EMEA Beauty Devices Market Size is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR between 2017-2021, states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Beauty devices comprise all the services and products, which helps to improve a person’s bodily appearance. These devices are gaining ample recognition among women and men alike. Advances in technology have given people higher control over their hair and skin as well as saves their money and time. Beauty devices and gadgets have revolutionized people’s beauty regimes right from how they style their hair, apply their skincare to high-tech beauty solutions that solve their beauty dilemmas easily.

Numerous factors are adding to the growth of the EMEA beauty devices market. These factors, according to the latest Market Research Future report, include availability of new and innovative skincare devices in the market, increasing awareness of beauty devices, growing demand for best at-home anti-aging devices, inclination towards skincare solutions that are home-based, rising incidence of dermatological conditions, rising middle-class population, and rising disposable income in emerging economies. Additional factors adding to the growth of the EMEA beauty devices market include growing emphasis on using beauty devices that are technologically advanced, launch of beauty devices that are highly effective and can be remotely controlled through smartphones, rising incidence of hair and skin problems due to increase in pollution, and long exposure to UV rays that is boosting the demand for such devices which projects prompt results.

On the contrary, the availability of low-priced alternative beauty devices and rising awareness about the side effects resulting from using these devices may hamper the EMEA beauty devices market growth during the forecast period.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the EMEA beauty devices market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Europe will dominate the EMEA beauty devices market during the forecast period. Numerous factors are adding to the growth of the EMEA beauty devices market in the region such as the rapid incorporation of beauty devices that are technologically advanced for professional and personal use, rising investment on beauty gadgets or devices that are highly effective and easy to use, high disposable income, and aging population. Consumers in Germany invest in expensive branded beauty products, which again is adding to the market growth. It is projected to reach USD 22.9 million at a 17.6% CAGR.

The EMEA beauty devices market in the MEA will have favorable growth during the forecast period for easy market penetration of professional skin care machines and other beauty devices coupled with the rising awareness about the benefits of using such devices. Besides, product convenience and easy availability are also adding to the market growth.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides a complete segmental analysis of the EMEA beauty devices market based on end user, application, and product type.

By product type, the EMEA beauty devices market is segmented into oral care, skin care, hair care, and others. The skincare segment has been again segmented into acne removal devices, cellulite reduction devices, light/LED & photorejuvenation therapy devices, and others. The hair care segment is again segmented into hair styling devices, hair growth devices, hair removal devices, and others.

By application, the EMEA beauty devices market is segmented into commercial purposes, domestic purposes, and others.

By end user, the EMEA beauty devices market is segmented into personalized and professional.

EMEA Beauty Devices Market Key Players:

Notable players profiled in the global EMEA beauty devices industry report include Koninklijke Philips NV, H.zone, Carol Cole Company, Tria Beauty Inc., L’Oréal Group, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Key players have incorporated specific strategies to stay head and shoulders above others in the competition such as geographical expansions, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and innovations, research and development activities, collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures, and others.

