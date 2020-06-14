Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Virtual Retinal Display Market 2020- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) Market – Highlights:

The global virtual retinal display market that determines prosperity for this market at 44.30% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.

Virtual retinal display (VRD) can scan low energy modulated laser light onto the viewers’ retina in order to create the perception of a virtual image. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report By value, the market has been figured to be worth the US $ 23.84 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The critical factors for global virtual retinal display market growth include demand for better image quality, low-cost display options, optimized power consumption, and capability to provide clear display of image even in the most flickering as well as inconsistent environments. However, the lack of awareness and threat of retina damage due to some harmful light radiations in the VRD technology can hinder the market growth.

Key Players

The key players in the global virtual retinal display market include Avegant Corporation (USA), Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan), Human Interface Technology Laboratory (New Zealand), Google Inc (USA), HTC Corp. (Taiwan), Innovega Inc. (USA), Magic Leap (USA), Microvision Inc (USA), Occulus VR (USA), Sony Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments (USA), and Vuzix Corp (USA).

Latest Industry News

AT&T is set to showcase the introduction of Magic Leap One, a virtual retinal display virtual reality goggle. 27 MAR 2019

California-based Ocutrx Vision Technologies LLC, which is an advanced research and development (R&D) manufacturer of AR glasses, has been issued the US patent that will protect the company’s unique eye-tracking technology for patients not only with macular degeneration but also other low vision conditions. 2 APR 2019

Segmentations

The global virtual retinal display market segmentation segments the market into components, vertical, and lastly, region. The component-based segmentation can segment this market into the light source, optics, driver & controller electronics, and others. Based on verticals, the market segmentation is covering aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and others. During the forecast period, the healthcare segment is expected to have considerable growth opportunities than other segments because this segment has its applications in radiology, surgery, and therapeutics.

Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global virtual retinal display market segments the market into regional markets known as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and rest of the world (RoW). During the forecast period, North America has been anticipated to hold the largest market share due to higher adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in the gaming & entertainment industry here. The second factor for market growth is the presence of key market players in this region, especially in the USA. Canada and Mexico are the two other significant country-specific markets in this region.

Europe is another important regional market due to technological advancement and the presence of some key market players. In this region, the biggest country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

Asia Pacific region can be anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market due to the growing demand for technically advanced products in the gaming & entertainment industry. Due to stable technological advancement, the key country-specific markets in this region are India, Japan, and China, followed by the remaining countries in the Asia Pacific region.

The RoW segment covers the countries of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Latin America is a small market because the availability of advanced technology is limited in this region. Argentina and Brazil are two important economies that have the potential to rise as lucrative markets in the future. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of education, lack of awareness, lack of skilled labor, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of technological advancement.

