Covid-19 Outbreak Impact on Multilayer Security Market 2020- Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2020

Multi-Layer Security Market Highlights

The global Multi-Layer Security Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023

The global multi-layer security market has been thriving, mainly due to the increasing advancements in network automation. The adoption of cloud-based services has been increasing due to the augmenting demand for a secure approach that can provide security at different levels in a network. Moreover, the adoption of multi-layer security technology in the banking and financial sectors is escalating the market on the global platform.

Considering the rapid growth that the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study analysis, asserts that the already booming global multi-layer security market would garner exponential accruals by 2023, registering an impressive CAGR throughout the forecast period 2018-2023.

Get Free Sample Report For “Multi-Layer Security Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6953

The surging security threats over networks and the Internet are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in numbers of users of Smartphone with legal compliance is anticipated to propel the market. Also, the high adoption of BYOD policies in the growing number of organizations is a key factor driving the multi-layer security market

Many end-use verticals across the industries are shifting their business operations to the cloud. Multi-level security thereby helps these enterprises to counter cyber-attacks at the network level, application level, and end-user level.

Global Multi-layer Security Market– Segmentation

For the convenience of understanding, the report is segmented into five key dynamics;

By Type : Proactive Security, Detective Security, and Reactive Security.

By Component : Solution and Service.

By Deployment : On-cloud and On Premise.

By End-user : IT & Telecommunication, Military & Defense, Media & Entertainment, and Healthcare among others.

By Region : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Major Players:

Some of the players leading the multi-layer security market include Gemalto NV (France), SolarWinds MSP (Scotland), Fortinet Inc. (US), Blue Solutions Limited (England), AT&T Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), McAfee LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), F5 Networks Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), HP Development Company LP (US), Ingenico Group (France), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Adept4 Ltd(UK), Microsoft Corporation (US), Raytheon (US), Bayshore Networks (US), Heimdal Security (Denmark), SNC-Lavalin (Canada), masterIT (US), Magal Security Systems Ltd (Israel), Apogee IT Services (US), Webroot Inc. (US), Compugen Inc. (US), Novosco Ltd. (Ireland), Tata Communications Ltd. (India), On-Site Technology (US), Nucleus Networks Inc. (Canada), and InterVision Systems (US) among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

May 27, 2019 —- Bharti Airtel (India), a leading telecommunications service provider announced its partnership with Zoom Video Communications Inc.(the US), a leading enterprise providing video-first unified communications service, to launch an integrated and secure platform for HD audio, video, and web conferencing services. This would be India’s first high quality Unified Communications service offerings.

Airtel and Zoom’s conference calling solution comes with unique features such as multi-layer security, instant one-click access, video conferencing, audio conferencing, recording, content sharing, and virtual backgrounds, with meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video from locations around the globe, and company branding.

Global Multi-layer Security Market – Competitive Analysis

Due to the presence of numerous prominent MNCs as well as players that operate at the regional level, the global multi-layer security market appears highly competitive and fragmented. Matured players adopt the strategic initiatives such as merger & acquisition, expansion, and technology launch to maintain their market positions and to boost shares in the market.

Multi-layer Security Market – Regional Analysis

North America heading with the increased need for efficient security solutions would retain its dominance over the global multi-layer security market. Increasing security threats and high cyber-attacks in organizations are driving the growth of the multi-layer security market in the region.

In the US, IT-based companies are increasing and subsequently are increasing the adoption of Internet-based processes, cloud service adoption, and network virtualization, which further defines the growing landscape of multi-level security market. Furthermore, the shift of business operations of end-use verticals across the industries to cloud and the adoption of multi-level security to counter cyber-attacks at a different level fosters the growth of the market.

The multi-level security in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the technological advancements, the concentration of major players that provide multi-layer security, and the increasing government initiative concerning cybersecurity add in the revenue generated from the region.

The Asia Pacific multi-layer security market is emerging as a promising market, globally. The rapidly improving economy of Asian countries is fostering the growth in the number of business this alongside the well-established large organizations are consecutively creating massive demand for the multi-factor authentication.

Moreover, factors such as the increased investment in technology by the government and rapid urbanization in some of the rapidly developing economies such as India and China is propelling the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, various government initiatives that let the multi-national companies to set-up their branches and facilities in Asia fuel the regional market growth, leading to digitization.

Access Multi-Layer Security Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/multi-layer-security-market-6953

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Research Objectives

2.4 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com