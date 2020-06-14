Covid-19 Impact On Pipeline & Process Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Pipeline & Process Services Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025.

Market Highlights

Covid-19 Impact On Pipeline & Process Services Market is projected to be valued at USD 4.3 Billion by 2025, at 4.51% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. The pipeline & process services deliver pre-commissioning services for the oil and gas construction sector through detailed engineering and project management. It also provides maintenance, shutdown, and turnaround services to the upstream and midstream sectors of the oil & gas industry.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9016

Competitive Landscape

The Key Players operating in the Global Pipeline & Process Services Market are Chenergy Services Limited (Nigeria), Tucker Energy Services (US), Altus Intervention (Norway), Techfem SpA (Italy), Blue Fin Group (US), Halliburton (US), Trans Asia Pipeline & Specialty Services (UAE), Enermech (Scotland), Hydratight (UK), BHGE (US), IPEC Ltd. (UK), and IKM Ocean Design (Norway).

Segmental Analysis

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Covid-19 Impact On Pipeline & Process Services Market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global pipeline & process services market by asset type, operation, end-users, and region.

By Asset Type

Pipeline

Transmission Pipeline

Distribution Pipeline

Process

Refinery & Petrochemical Facilities

Forties Pipeline System (FPS)

Gas Processing

Gas Storage

By Operation

Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

Maintenance

De-Commissioning

By End Users

Power Generation

Chemicals & Refined Products

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional overview

In 2018, North America dominated the global pipeline & process services market in terms of share: MRFR

Based on the region the global pipeline & process services market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America will dominate the pipeline & process services market during the forecast period. In the US, approximately 70% of crude oil and petroleum products are shipped through pipelines, whereas in Canada around 97% of natural gas and petroleum products are shipped through pipelines. As the demand for energy produced in North America continues to grow, the exploration and production would continue to move further. Moreover, the recent discovery of certain new extraction techniques has opened multiple oil & gas shale regions in extremely remote areas. The transportation of the produced crude & natural gas from these remote locations is expected to drive the overall pipeline & process services market in the region.

The pipeline & process services market in Asia-Pacific is dominated by China due to the increasing demand for crude oil & natural gas in the country.

The pipeline & process services market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to be dominated by Saudi Arabia owing to the development in new projects and expansions of refineries and gas storage/processing.

The pipeline & process services market in Europe is dominated by Norway, owing to an increase in the production of oil and natural gas in the country as compared to other countries in Europe. In the year 2018, the production of oil in Norway was 1844 thousand barrels per day which is the maximum in European countries. In Europe, Germany is expected to dominate the market owing to the upcoming oil and gas pipeline in the country. Russia is expected to be the fastest-growing country-level in the region.

The global pipeline & process services market has been segmented based on asset type, operation, end-users, and region. Based on asset type, the global market is segmented into pipeline and process. The pipeline segment is expected to dominate the global market and is likely to grow with the highest CAGR. Based on operation, the global market is segmented as pre-commissioning & commissioning, maintenance, and de-commissioning. The pre-commissioning & commissioning segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end-users, the global market is segmented as power generation, chemicals & refined products, water & wastewater, oil & gas, and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pipeline-process-services-market-9016

Covid-19 Impact On Pipeline & Process Services Market Table of Content (TOC):-

Market overview Global Pipeline & Process Services Market competition by manufacturers, type and application Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Global Pipeline & Process Services Market manufacturing analysis Industrial Chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Global market forecast 2019-2025 Conclusion Appendix

Read Our Blogs: http://mrfrblog.com/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com