Garmin issue getting a view of data fields on Garmin Vivo active

Getting a view of the active data fields on Garmin Vivo:

The face is related to obtaining a view of the data fields on the Garmin Vivoactive. While this is not an error that you will encounter regularly in recent times, this problem has become quite common with Garmin users. If you too are experiencing this problem or error to view data field on Garmin Vivoactive, here are some steps you can use to get away from the problem.

Choose the action tab in your Garmin Vivoactive

Garmin Vivoactive Select the activity or data field on your

In the next step, select the ‘Data screen’ option.

From the available options, choose the screen you want

You can also opt for the toggle switch to enable the data screen

This will help you get a view of the data fields on the Garmin Vivoactive. However, if you want to change the data field, you can do this using these steps:

Select the data field you want to change.

Replace other available options with required data fields.

When you have changed the desired data field on the screen, press the OK button.

These were some of the common problems that might trouble Garmin users with possible solutions.

Garmin Device is paired but not connected to Garmin Connect App

Garmin Products

Most of the products developed and produced by Garmin – known for their expertise in developing GPS technology for use in automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sports activities and utilities, are located in Linkoyu and Zheishi, New Taipei, Taiwan Are made with. And Zhongli in Taoyuan.

Connecting to the Garmin Connect app

Make sure your Garmin device is within the Bluetooth range of your smartphone and the Bluetooth setting on your device is not turned off. None of these factors will result in your Garmin device syncing with the Garmin Connect app on your smartphone. If you are experiencing any of the following problems, it may be because your Garmin device is not connecting to the Garmin Connect app to sync data.

Clock steps not showing in Garmin

Connect application

An activity that is registered on your device is not

Showing Garmin Connect Account

Try each step by checking to see what the problem is

Has been solved.

Step 1: Turn off Garmin Connect

Application. Then open it again. Choose your phone type below for instructions.

Note: The Garmin Connect app should always be open

Page – land. Closing and reopening cannot synchronize data

Apple instructions

Android

Instruction

Step 2: Power the Garmin Device

Turn off and then turn it back on.

Rechargeable

Clocks that do not have a power button: plug your device into a USB power source

Unplug it using a charging cable. It’s equal to one restart.

Vivofit

Device: Skip

You cannot cycle your device after this step

Step 3:

Turn on Bluetooth

Turn your phone back on

Step 4:

Power down the smartphone and then power it back.

Step 5:

Remove and then re-connect the Garmin device

