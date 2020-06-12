Vaccines Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

Vaccines Market Overview

Vaccines Market size is valued at $42.9Bn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Vaccines Market growth rate is attributed to the advancements made in the healthcare sector such as medical technology and medicines, along with the rising focus on immunization. From improvement’s made in the company initiatives to enhance vaccine R&D to the various nation wise initiatives taken by the governmental bodies for the betterment of the people is anticipated propel the vaccines market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Vaccines Market with a share of 48% in the year 2019.

The factors such as development of new and improved vaccinations for several diseases is a major factor projected to impel growth of Vaccines Market.

Increase in the supply of vaccines and initiatives taken by government foundations and international organizations which are focused on providing cost-effective and regular immunization are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during forecast period 2020-2025.

Diseases Type- Segment Analysis

The Bacterial Diseases segment dominated the Vaccines Market. Bacterial Diseases segment held the largest share in the market as these are the first stage of immunization for the new-born babies, simultaneously booster dosages for pediatrics. Viral Disease segment is poised to growth at a rapid pace during the forecast period 2020-2025. This paradigm shift can be attributed to the global pandemic of COVID-19, set to contribute to the increase in overall viral segmental sales in the forecast period of 2020-2025 as most of the leading companies are focused on the research and development of the vaccines for the pandemic.

Route of Administration Type- Segment Analysis

Based on Route of Administration type, subcutaneous segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue. The reason behind the dominance is the rising incidence of various bacterial and viral diseases. Subcutaneous vaccines are believed to be more effective as it enters the blood stream directly triggering the immune system of the body.

By Geography – Segment Analysis

North America dominated the Vaccines Market with a share of 48% in 2019. The application of vaccines has grown rapidly over the last few years. U.S. remains the largest consumer of Vaccines in North America region, owing to the burgeoning cases of infectious diseases and increasing investments by governmental and non-governmental organizations for vaccine development. However, Europe region is estimated to grow at a fast CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the efficient healthcare industry maintained the country.

Additionally, it is estimated that the global vaccine market is set to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Drivers – Vaccines Market

Rising Prevalence of COVID-19 Cases

With the rise in the COVID-19 outbreak in the various countries, vaccine developments have been taking place which can be estimated to drive of the Vaccines Market. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) allows FDA to grand permission to use unapproved medical products to diagnose, treat or prevent serious, life threatening condition. This authorization would result in faster approval period for vaccines acting as a key driver of the market during the forecast period.

Challenges – Vaccines Market

High Cost from development to compliance of Vaccines

The major challenge for the market is the high costs associated to the developments and compliance of these vaccines in a vast and heterogeneous market. The stringent rules and regulations regarding the efficacy of the vaccines also dissuades companies to enter the market.

Vaccines Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Vaccines Market. In 2019, Vaccines Market share is fragmented by the top ten players present in the market. Vaccines Market top 10 companies are Glaxo Smith Kline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Astra Zeneca, Bavarian Nordic, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In April 14, 2020 GSK and Sanofi announced through a letter of intent to enter into a collaboration to develop an adjuvant vaccine for COVID-19, using innovative technology from both companies, to help address the ongoing pandemic.

In April 16, 2020 Sanofi and Luminostics have signed an agreement to evaluate a collaboration on a unique self-testing solution for COVID-19, using Luminostics’ innovative technology, and further adding to Sanofi’s ongoing efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple fronts.

In December 9, 2019 Bavarian Nordic announced, that its partner Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson will provide up to 200,000 regimens of its investigational Ebola vaccine to the Republic of Rwanda to support a new immunization program led by the Rwanda government which will help protect the citizens of Rwanda from the current Ebola outbreak in the neighboring country, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

