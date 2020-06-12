The Impact of COVID-19 on the North America Specialty Paper Market: Report Offers Intelligence And Forecast Till 2027

North America Specialty Paper Market By Product Type (Release & Labels, Décor Paper, Carbonless Paper, Printing Paper, Packaging Paper, Functional Paper, Kraft Paper, Thermal Paper, Pharmaceuticals Leaflet Paper, Others), Raw Material (Pulp and Functional Chemical), Application (Industrial, Building & Construction, Packaging, Label, Printings, Automotive, Food Services, Electricals, Medical Application, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Specialty Paper Market

Specialty paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 8,738.44 million by 2027. Increasing demand of specialty paper in food services industry among manufacturers are the factors for the market growth.

Increasing adoption of specialty paper in smoking industry and accelerating consumer preferences towards decorative lamination, growing demand of high-quality packaging material, rising use of specialty paper in printing industry are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period. However, shortage of raw material and availability of substitutes are expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period

This specialty paper market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Specialty Paper Market Scope and Market Size

Specialty paper market is segmented on the basis of product type, raw material and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into release & labels, décor paper, carbonless paper, printing paper, packaging paper, functional paper, kraft paper, thermal paper, pharmaceuticals leaflet papers and others. In 2020, packaging paper segment is dominating because of the increasing use of packaging paper for its high durability properties that are being produces in the U.S.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into pulp and functional chemical. In 2020, pulp segment is dominating because of the availability of manufacturing facilities both in the U.S. and Canada for the production of different kinds of paper.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, building & construction, packaging, label, printings, automotive, food services, electricals, medical application and others. In 2020, label segment is dominating the market as the demand of labels in specialty paper has increased because of the growing bottled water consumption in the U.S. which requires labels for better appearance to the bottles.

Specialty Paper Market Country Level Analysis

North America market is analysed and market size information is provided by product type, raw material and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the specialty paper market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market as the consumers are demanding soft texture labels which are possible by the strength of specialty paper that boosts the requirement of specialty paper in the country.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, and regulatory acts are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Demand of Specialty Paper with the Aim to Improve the Décor Industry

Specialty paper market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for specialty paper, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in specialty paper regulatory scenarios and their impact on the specialty paper market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Specialty Paper Market Share Analysis

Specialty paper market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to specialty paper market.

The major players covered in the report are Sappi, International Paper, Domtar Corporation, Stora Enso, Pudumjee Paper Products, Onyx Papers, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Georgia-Pacific, and Ahlstrom-Munksjö among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In April 2020, Domtar Corporation announced that they acquired the U.S. based Point of Sale (POS) paper business of Appvion Operations, Inc., after this acquisition the company will become a large-scale, integrated producer of POS paper.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company in the specialty paper market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for specialty paper.

