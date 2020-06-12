Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Latest report on global Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions Market by FMI

The market study suggests that the global market size of Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions is projected to reach ~US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2018 with a CAGR of 7.8% over the stipulated timeframe 2018-2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.

The Temperature Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions Market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region along with the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:

By Product

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Protective Shippers

Insulated Containers

Other (Refrigerants, gel, icepacks, phase change materials, etc.)

By Application

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

Market Players

Sonoco Products Company,

Pelican Biothermal,

Sofrigam SA Ltd.,

Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies,

Envirotainer AB,

va-Q-tec AG,

Inmark Packaging,

American Aerogel Corporation,

Snyder Industries, Inc.,

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC,

Tempack Packaging Solutions,

S.L., EcoCool GmbH,

Exeltainer SL,

Intelsius,

Inno Cool India Private Limited,

Softbox Systems,

Insulated Products Corporation,

TKT GmbH,

Saeplast Americas Inc., and

Emball’ISO

Others

