Strategic Technology Trends in the Smart Thermostat Market

The technologies in smart thermostats system market have undergone significant change in recent years, from analog thermostats to smart thermostats. The rising wave of new technologies, such as ZigBee and Bluetooth are creating significant potential in residential and retail application, and driving the demand for smart thermostats systems.

In smart thermostat market, various technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee are used to control HVAC System. Stringent government regulation towards energy saving and increasing adoption of smart home technology are creating new opportunities for various smart thermostat technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in smart thermostat market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends, and Opportunities in the Global Smart Thermostat Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in smart thermostat market.

Lucintel study finds that smart thermostat market is forecast to grow at 31% during next five years. Wi-Fi technology is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth.

Nest labs, Honeywell International, Ecobee, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Tada, Control4, Ingersoll Rand, Carrier Corporation, and Nortek are among the major technology providers in the smart thermostat market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global smart thermostat market by application, technology, and region as follows:

