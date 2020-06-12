Intellias CQRS Framework Goes Live

Leading-edge cloud accelerator technology created by Intellias is now open source and available for use

On April 8, 2020, Intellias (https://www.intellias.com/), an established provider of software engineering services to tech innovators and Fortune 500 companies, launched the Intellias CQRS Framework, an open source microservices enabling technology and the first of its kind in the industry. The framework is unique in that it’s completely serverless and is built without any relational databases or any other IaaS components. The successful launch of the Intellias CQRS Framework marks a major milestone for tech companies around the world seeking to get a head start on the competition by speeding their cloud solutions to market.

The idea of a cloud accelerator originated as an initiative of Intellias experts to build a flexible deployment ecosystem that would enable more agile and efficient product development and ensure considerable cost savings on infrastructure, production, and cloud resources. After months of comprehensive research into user needs, complex development, and intensive testing, the Intellias CQRS Framework has been released and has already been used to enable a number of projects for Intellias international clients across Europe and the Middle East.

The Intellias CQRS Framework is a cloud-native serverless platform that orchestrates the deployment of hyper-scale microservices in the Azure Cloud environment. It provides a high-tech reference architecture for complex microservices products, enabling development teams to halve their production time and deliver top-quality software quickly, consistently, and on budget. Built on the CQRS and Event Sourcing architectural patterns, the framework allows for an uninterrupted record of all system changes, thus reducing service latency at any data scale and enabling system restoration without any data loss.

Commenting on the new launch, Sergiy Seletsky, a Senior Solution Architect at Intellias, said:

“Serving our clients’ best interests and needs has always been our top priority, and we are delighted to give them a powerful orchestrator elevating cloud computing operations and practices. With the flexibility and simplicity that the Intellias CQRS Framework offers, we’re looking forward to seeing its impact as new projects start to go live. Our framework is here to help our clients deliver high-quality products, establish a swift route to market, and support their sustainable growth for years to come.”

The CQRS Framework is available as open source code and can be taken advantage of by Intellias clients: https://dev.azure.com/IntelliasTS/IntelliasCQRS/_git/Intellias_CQRS