How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Tuberculosis Testing Industry?

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Tuberculosis Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global tuberculosis testing market. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the tuberculosis testing market during the period.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Tuberculosis is the second largest disease causing death globally after human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Tuberculosis is an Infectious disease caused by bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Tuberculosis remains a major problem in various countries and among vulnerable populations. There are various types of tuberculosis testing namely culture-based tests, drug susceptibility testing (DST), smear microscopy, Mantouxtest, nuclear acid testing and radiography (chest x-ray), and other tuberculosis tests.

Increasing Prevalence’s of Tuberculosis across Globe Drives the Demand for the Global Tuberculosis Testing Market

Increasing the prevalence of tuberculosis across the globe drives the demand for the global tuberculosis testing market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, approximately 10 million people fell ill with TB, and 1.6 million died from the disease (including 0.3 million among people with HIV). Furthermore, increasing focus on awareness programs by the tuberculosis diagnosis testing kits manufacturing players, improved healthcare infrastructure is likely to aid the demand of the same. Moreover, rise in adoption of the point of care products for tuberculosis diagnosis and government initiatives about early detection of tuberculosis is further enhanced the market growth. However, the high costs associated with tuberculosis testing could hamper the growth of the market.

Tuberculosis Testing Market: Segmentations

The global Tuberculosis Testing Market is categorized into test type and end-user. On the basis of test type, the global tuberculosis testing market is bifurcated into smear microscopy, nucleic acid testing, radiography, culture-based tests, drug susceptibility testing, and other test types. The culture-based test segment is expected to hold maximum share in this market. Culture-based the test helps to diagnose and confirm active tuberculosis more precisely. Furthermore, On the basis of end-user the global tuberculosis testing market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, others.

Asia Pacific is Accounted to Be Maximum Share in this Market

Among the regions, the global tuberculosis market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The Asia Pacific is accounted to be maximum share in this market. As per the United States Agency for International Development, it is estimated that India has the greatest number of new cases of MDR-TB with an estimated 147,000 cases in 2016. Large tuberculosis patient pool and growing approval for the tuberculosis tests and growing awareness about infectious diseases responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

Europe and North America regions are anticipated to hold a significant share in this market due to the presence of numerous leading manufacturers in the region who are continuously developing new products. The Middle East and Africa region another region is expected to show a faster pace during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed due to growing occurrences of tuberculosis and an increase in awareness programs by the government about tuberculosis diagnosis testing.

Tuberculosis Testing Market: Competitive Analysis

The global tuberculosis testing market is fragmented with top players involved in constant product innovation and R&D activities. Various companies involved in the global tuberculosis testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Akonni Biosystems, Inc., Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Epistem Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, AND Siemens Healthineer Inc. among others.

New product innovations remain the key strategy of major industrial players. In May 2019, Roche has announced the CE-IVD launch of the cobas® MTB-RIF/INH test to detect resistance to antibiotics within tuberculosis DNA. This assay is part of the mycobacteria test menu that includes the cobas® MTB and cobas® MAI tests for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems. This continues the expansion of the testing menu on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems, supporting true consolidation and efficient testing.

