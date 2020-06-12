Global Hydrated Lime Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend and Forecast 2026

Lime is a calcium-containing inorganic compound, in which hydroxides and oxides predominate. Lime can be broadly classified into two types – quicklime and hydrated lime. Hydrated lime is less caustic and available in powdered form, when compared to quicklime. Hydrated lime is created by hydrating lime during the manufacturing process through a technique called slaking. Hydrated lime can be utilized in either pulverized or ground form. Hydrated lime finds widespread application in metallurgical operations to refine and extract metals from ores, in agriculture to condition soil and balance pH levels, and in the manufacture of plastic, cement, plaster, and other types of concrete. In addition, hydrated lime can be used as a softener in water-treatment plants, as a reagent in flue gas treatment during desulphurization, and as an additive to the manufacture of glass, paper, and processed leather.

Environmental degradation swept away with hydrated lime

Precipitate calcium carbonate (PPC), derived from hydrated lime, is used extensively to produce paint, plastic, rubber, ink, and paper. The ability of PPC to substitute costly impact modifiers in polymers is fueling its consumption in the plastic industry. Another critical source of demand is the mining industry. Wastewater treatment has become critically important in recent times, due to rampant construction activity, particularly in emerging economies. This has led to concern from governments, industrial corporations, and citizens alike. The majority of industrial activity tends to produce large volumes of wastewater with toxic chemicals. Hydrated lime modifies the alkalinity and pH in flocculation, coagulation, and biological treatment processes. The demand for hydrated lime is surging on account of its favorable chemical characteristics and lower cost. Industrial water is of an acidic nature, and can wreak havoc upon the natural environment if left to its own devices. Therefore, this requires effective treatment mechanisms, creating boundless opportunities for companies in the hydrated lime market. Most governments have either already put stringent environmental regulations in place or on the verge of doing so in order to purify their natural waters and achieve the ambitious target of zero hazardous material discharge.

Dust storms of APAC infrastructure projects cleaned by hydrated lime

The APAC region is predicted to consume the most hydrated lime because of the insatiable need for infrastructure across this highly populous continent. For example – India alone is estimated to require infrastructure worth USD$ 1 trillion and the government of Indonesia has put aside USD$ 400 billion for different projects. There has been a huge uptick in coal mining and this is anticipated to drive the demand for hydrated lime in the days ahead. The ASEAN nations require large volumes of pesticide to cater to their agrarian-centric economies, thereby needing hydrated lime. Furthermore, the growth of the APAC metallurgical industry has been spearheaded by the automotive sector in these countries, with China and India needing special mention. Water pollution is a massive problem to be tackled on the continent and national governments have begun stepping up with various initiatives, benefiting the APAC hydrated lime market. Other large countries in the hydrated lime market that companies could focus on are the US, Chile, Russia, Germany, France, and South Africa.

Rigorous study of key stakeholders in the hydrated lime market

The global hydrated lime market is characterized by its large-scale fragmentation where no player is able to single-handedly define market trends. The companies analyzed in this descriptive report comprise Graymont, Lhoist, Pete Lien & Sons, Unimin, Mississippi Lime, Nordkalk, Carmeuse, USLM, and Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd. The report provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future conditions in the hydrated lime market considering relevant facts, historical insights, and industry-validated market data.

