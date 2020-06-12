DNA Vaccines Market – Forecast(2020 – 2025)

DNA Vaccines Market is forecast to reach revenue of $9.43 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.86% during the forecast period 2020-2025. DNA vaccines are composed of deoxyribonucleic acid, which encodes antigens and stimulates a wider range of immune responses in the body with few side effects. DNA based Vaccines concept deliver to cells after which the gene is expressed and can generate the protein of interest. Clinical trials of some DNA vaccines have shown promising results in the treatment of several types of cancers like metastatic melanoma, prostate carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. The demand for DNA Vaccines is experiencing rapid growth owing to factors such as adoption of DNA Vaccines in Healthcare, Low cost, Increasing Technology, fewer side effects, increasing awareness about Health professionals and others. With the rise of COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world

Key Takeaways

North America dominates the DNA Vaccines Market owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in countries such as U.S and Canada.

Adoption of DNA Vaccines in Healthcare, Low cost, Increasing Technology, fewer side effects, increasing awareness about Health professionals are some of the key factors which are leading the demand for DNA Vaccines.

With the current COVID-19 Outbreak there is a huge demand for vaccination that can hack to build better immunity in order to fight the virus

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the DNA Vaccines Market.

By Type – Segment Analysis

Based on the types, the DNA Vaccines Market is segmented into Human DNA Vaccines and Animal DNA Vaccines. Animal DNA vaccine is dominating the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the unavailability of human DNA vaccines in the market along with the rising incidence of canine melanoma and other animal diseases. Animal vaccines are third generation vaccines and contain DNA that codes for specific proteins from a pathogen. This DNA is injected into host body and produces protein for which the body generates immune response. Moreover, the strong pipeline of human targeted vaccines is likely to aid in the market growth

By Application – Segment Analysis

Based on the applications, DNA Vaccines Market is segmented into Human Diseases which includes applications in Oncology, Infectious Disease, Allergies, and Veterinary Disease. The Veterinary Disease based on application is forecast to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to availability of DNA vaccines for animal diseases that includes canine melanoma vaccine (DOG), West Nile Innovator (Horse), Life tide-SW5 (Swine and other food animals) and Apex-IHN (Salmon fish).

By Geography – Segment Analysis

Based on the geography the DNA Vaccines Market has covered globally viz North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of World (ROW). The Market in North America accounts for 43.7% of the total market share, which is attributed by government initiatives to immune citizens, coupled with high awareness regarding the benefits of genetic vaccines targeted towards animals.

Asia Pacific region is set to be the highest growth during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to rising awareness of people regarding the advantages of immunization against HPV and Hepatitis B. Additionally, it is estimated that the DNA Vaccines Market is set to grow exponentially during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

Market Drivers – DNA Vaccines Market

Rising Demand for effective treatment of infectious disease in driving market

DNA Vaccines used to kill and stop the growth of microorganisms. These drugs can act as a defense system for the human body and neutralize the action of disease causative agents. With increasing research activities and Increasing awareness and extensive R&D drugs, there is rising demand for treatment of infectious diseases

Challenges – DNA Vaccines Market

The main area of uncertainty is related to the immunological impact, tissue distribution and persistence after injection and whether the DNA vaccine can leak into the environment. This, in turn, create a challenging point for the growth of DNA Vaccine. Also, with, the limited efficiency of plasmid-based techniques precluded their use in the creation of more accurate human cell models is one of the challenges for DNA Vaccine Market

Vitamin & Mineral Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the DNA Vaccines Market. In 2019, DNA Vaccines Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. DNA Vaccines Market Top 10 companies include Inovio Biomedical Corp, Merck & Co., Mitsubishi Tanabe, Dendreon Corporation, ASTELLAS PHARMA, Dynavax Technologies, Sanofi, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals GlaxoSmithKline Corp, Protein Sciences Corp.among others.

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In February 2020, Merck& Co announced the formation of a new, independent publicly-traded company focused on its Women’s Health, trusted Legacy Brands, and Biosimilars business.

In February 2019, Merck & Co announced its acquisition of Immune Design Corp for nearly $300 million, gaining access to its immunotherapy programs.

