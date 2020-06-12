COVID-19 Liquid Roofing Market Analysis – Overview, Trends, Growth, Industry Revenue, Key Players, Share Application 2025

Liquid Roofing has emerged as novel technology at the forefront of the waterproofing technology. Liquid Roofing refers to the application of high-technology waterproof coating systems to roof substrates. They are economical, sustainable, durable, flexible, green, and easy to maintain due to which they have gained paramount importance in the construction industry. As per the analysis of Market Research Future (MRFR), the COVID-19 Liquid Roofing Market Analysis is expected to showcase striking growth over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The Liquid Roofing Market is driven by rising interest in cool roofing aimed at energy efficiency and growing use of Liquid Roofing in various end-use industries. Fast track industrialization, as well as urbanization across the globe, is fostering the growth of the Global Liquid Roofing Market.

Growth in the Global Liquid Roofing Market is driven by expansion in both commercials as well as residential construction sector as well as by rising acceptance of Liquid Roofing among consumers due to its robust performance. Liquid roofing is associated with longer lasting roofs, lower lifetime cost and offers more value to the customer. Elevating life-cycle cost awareness bodes well for market growth. Moreover, the general economic environment supports continued growth in Liquid Roofing Demand.

Continued adoption of Liquid Roofing due to environmentally friendly aspects is a significant growth driver. Green initiatives encourage the adoption of Liquid Roofing since it has low volatile organic components (VOC) content which complies with regulatory standards. Moreover, sustainable energy efficiency requirements laid down by regulatory bodies such as the EPA and the REACH regulations by the EU promote the use of Liquid Roofing.

Development of eco-cities across the globe is likely to augment the growth of the Global Liquid Roofing Market. In addition, Liquid roofing is likely to gain share in the commercial roofing space due to increasing industry interest in ‘green’ building concepts.

Liquid Roofing is the fastest growing area of the Flat Roofing Market. The rise in disposable income has led to the sophistication of the low- and middle-income demographic who have an increased propensity to invest in refurbishment or new building projects. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the advantages associated with Liquid Roofing is likely to drive demand within the Liquid Roofing Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Kemper System Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Indium Corporation (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), ALT Global, LLC (US), KRATON CORPORATION (US), Johns Manville (US), The DowDuPont Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain (US), and 3M (US) are the key players in the Global Liquid Roofing Market.

Segmentation:

Global Liquid Roofing Market has been segmented based on Type, Roof Type and Application.

By Type, Global Liquid Roofing Market has been segmented into polyurethane coatings, acrylic coatings, PU/acrylic hybrids, silicone, bituminous, EPDM polymers, modified silane polymers, cementitious membrane, elastomeric membranes, and epoxy coatings.

By Roof Type, Global Liquid Roofing Market has been segmented into flat roofs, new builds, pitched roofs, domed roofs, warm roofs, green roofs, and others.

By Application, Global Liquid Roofing Market has been segmented into residential buildings, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, and public infrastructure.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, Global Liquid Roofing Market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC dominated the Global Liquid Roofing Market on account of increasing infrastructural activities in the region which generates huge demand for liquid roofing. Growing investment in state-development programs in emerging economies if the region such as India, China, and Indonesia contribute significantly to market growth.

North America is the second largest market for Liquid Roofing. The flourishing construction industry in the region and an increase in renovation activities is auguring the growth of the market.

Rebound in constructional activities is estimated to support the growth of the Europe market while the Latin America market will be driven by rapid development of emerging economies such as Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

The MEA market is expected to exhibit substantial growth due to growing constructional and infrastructural activities in the region.

