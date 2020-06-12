Cell Signaling Market Worth $3.51 billion | Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases | Global Forecast

[212 Pages Report] The Cell Signaling Market is expected to reach $3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways—also called signal transduction pathways—act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

Availability of funding cell based research is key driver for the global cell signalling market

Governments of various countries are promoting and supporting cell-based research activities such as cell signalling, single-cell analysis, and stem cell research. A large portion of the funding from governments is provided to academic research societies to promote cell-based research, which helps in the evaluation of diagnostic and therapeutic applications of various types of cells in the management of chronic and infectious diseases. By driving research into the application and end-user industries for cell analysis, the availability of support plays a significant role in aiding market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80206120

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on the type, the cell signaling market is segmented into paracrine, autocrine, endocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (neuronal and intracrine). The endocrine signaling segment is estimated to account the largest share of market.

By product, the cell signaling market is segmented into consumables (reagents, assay kits, antibodies, and other consumables) and instruments. The consumables segment is estimated to account the largest share of the cell signaling market.

Based on technology, the cell signaling market is segmented into microscopy, western blotting, immunohistochemistry (IHC), flow cytometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), mass spectrometry, and other technologies (immunofluorescence and immunoprecipitation). The microscopy segment is estimated to account the largest share of market.

Major Drivers of the Market:

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Availability of Funding for Cell-Based Research

Technological Advancements in Cell-Based Research Instruments

Growth of End-Use Industries

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80206120

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Cisbio Bioassays (France), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), BioVision, Inc. (U.S.)