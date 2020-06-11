Viral Inactivation Market – Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future

The Global Viral Inactivation Market is expected to reach $ 320.5 million, will grow at a CAGR of 12.3%

Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry. Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121427017

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Viral Inactivation Market”

85 — Tables

41 — Figures

130 — Pages

Major Drivers For Viral Inactivation Market:

· Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

· Increasing Number of New Drug Launches

· Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

· Increasing Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

· High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The global market is segmented based on method, product, application, end user, and geography.

The method segments included in the report are solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light.

The product segments included in the report are kits and reagents, services, and viral inactivation systems and accessories.

Based on end user this market is categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The application segments included in the report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW).

Request Research Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121427017

The major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).

Geographic Analysis for Viral Inactivation Market

Further breakdown of the viral inactivation market into specific countries/regions in Europe, and Rest of The World

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.