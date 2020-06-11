United States Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

As on date of publishing, this report will capture the impact assessment of COVID-19 on this market and the same will be considered in our market forecast model. Clients purchasing this report between April and June 2020 will be getting a ‘free’ updated market data excel sheet between July and September 2020 accounting for the impact of COVID-19 on the market in the current year 2020 and forecast.

United States Animal Feed Market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of meat and dairy products in the country. The rising concern over meat quality and food safety is also propelling the demand for animal feed for livestock. The country is one of the largest exporters of animal feed in the world and has a high rating in the quality of animal feed products. The growing demand for animal feed from Middle East countries is further expected to support the growth of United States animal feed market in the coming years.

Additionally, the growing awareness among dairy farmers about safety of animal feed and products is also contributing to the growth of the market. With the focus of government and international organizations like Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) on ensuring the safety of meat and dairy products for human consumption, the United States animal feed market is poised to undergo formidable growth in the next five years.

United States animal feed market is segmented based on type, product and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into swine animal feed, poultry animal feed, ruminant feed, aquatic feed and others. The ruminant feed segment held the largest market share in 2019 and the segment is expected to continue dominance until 2025 owing to the increasing consumption of beef and red meat in the country.

Based on product, the United States animal feed market is segmented into fodder, forage and others. Among them, the fodder segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to increasing cultivation of corn and soybeans in the country and their increasing adoption as animal feed.

Major players operating in the United States animal feed market are Cargill Inc, Land O’Lakes, Tyson Foods, Alltech, ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc. and Southern States Cooperative, among others.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of animal feed manufacturers across the country. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the manufacturing companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across United States.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of United States animal feed market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

