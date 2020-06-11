Single Use Bioreactors Market Analysis | Industry Report 2022

The major factors driving the growth of the Single Use Bioreactors include the increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in cultivating marine organisms, and reduced impact on the environment.

According to research report Single Use Bioreactors Market is expected to reach

USD 2,685.1 Million by 2022, grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2017 to 2022.

Most companies focus on launching new products to compete in the market. The players also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) focus on product launches and enhancements to strengthen their position in the market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. will hold the leadership position in the Single Use Bioreactors Market in 2014. The company has an extensive product portfolio, including bioreactors such as open architecture bioreactor systems, turnkey bioreactor systems, and bioreactor accessories. The company has a good reputation and a strong customer base for its SUBs. Sartorius AG holds the second-largest share. It is a leading provider of laboratory equipment and process technologies and has a vast product portfolio that has helped it to maintain its position in the Single Use Bioreactors Market.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, gene-modified cells, recombinant proteins, stem cells, and other products (growth factors, interferons, and antisense DNA & RNA). Among the above-mentioned product segments, the stem cells segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to advantages such as reduced medium consumption, ease of use, and the ability to monitor process parameters and cell health.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The single use bioreactor market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2017, Europe is expected to account for the largest market share, followed by North America with a share of. The large share of Europe in this market is majorly attributed to the patent cliff of many biologic drugs in the region. As a result, several companies in Europe are engaged in research activities for the development of novel drug products. Moreover, governments in several European countries are supporting pharmaceutical companies to launch new biologic therapies that offer superior efficacy than traditional drugs. This, in turn, is increasing the number of R&D activities in the region

