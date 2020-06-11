Seasoned Laver Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions Through 2028

Market outlook: Seasoned Laver

Laver is an edible alga commonly known as seaweed. It is a macroscopic, multicellular algae found in the water bodies across the globe. Seasoned laver is manufactured using primary roasting and secondary roasting of the raw material. Substances used as a thickening and gelling agents such as alginate and carrageenan are derived from seasoned laver. Seasoned laver possesses a multi-benefit profile. It is used in food, cosmetics, medicine, and organic fertilizers and feed additives. Seasoned laver is used for making laverbread, a traditional dish of Wales. The principal variety of seasoned laver is purple laver. Purple laver is classified as red algae which are used for preparing hydrocolloids. The hydrocolloids are used in the food industry as thickeners and gelling agents. Seasoned laver has a high content of dietary minerals especially iodine and iron. The presence of high levels of iodine gives a distinctive flavor to the seasoned laver.

Reasons for Covering Seasoned Laver as a Title

The rapid growth in the food processing sector has led to an increasing demand for seasoned laver. It is consumed as a food extract in many regions across the globe. Seasoned laver is widely used in the preparation of snacks across the globe. The laverbread prepared from the seasoned laver is a traditional Welsh diet and is widely eaten across Wales. The growing consumer awareness about the associated benefits of seasoned laver is the driving force behind the elevation in seasoned laver demand. The high demand for seasoned laver in preparation of medicines and vitamins has led to an increasing demand in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sectors. The seasoned laver has been widely used in the preparation of biofuels. Apart from its numerous benefits, the lack of awareness of harvesting various types of seasoned laver accompanied by its toxic nature is responsible for hampering its growth in the forecast period.

Global Seasoned Laver Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of type, global Seasoned Laver market has been segmented as:

Red algae

Brown algae

Green algae

On the basis of form, global Seasoned Laver market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Dried

On the basis of end use, global Seasoned Laver market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (Biofuels)

Seasoned Laver Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global seasoned laver market include ,

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

North American Kelp

Ocean Organics Corp

VitaminSea Seaweed Co.

Mendocino Sea Vegetable Company

Dulse & Rugosa

Ocean Harvest Technology

Ocean Rainforest Sp/F and Irish Seaweeds

Seasoned Laver Market: Region-wise Outlook

The growing health awareness has led to an increased consumption of seasoned laver mainly in North America. Manufacturers in the North America region are improving R&D facilities to overcome the toxic effects of seasoned laver. The consumption of seasoned laver is especially high in the coastal regions. Western Europe is expected to experience a significant growth in the seasoned laver market due to its high consumption in U.K., Norway and various other countries. In the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the seasoned laver market. The seasoned laver increases the mineral and vitamin content in the fertilizers and animal feed thus, causing an increasing demand in the agricultural industry.

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

