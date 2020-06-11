Recent Research Explores the Global Electronic Scrap Recycling Market 2024

The latest report on Electronic Scrap Recycling Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Electronic Scrap Recycling Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2018 to 2024. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Electronic Scrap Recycling such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Growing Concern About the Environment and Conserving the Natural Resources are the Leading Drivers of the E-Scrap Recycling

Electronics scrap, also known as e-scrap or e-waste. Electronic scrap is the trash, which is generated from surplus, broken and obsolete electronic devices. E-wastes include: home appliances such as televisions, air conditioners, electric cookers, heaters, air condoners, fans, DVDs, Radios, and microwaves; information technology types of equipment such as computers, mobile phones, laptops, batteries, circuit boards, hard disks, and monitors; and other electronic utilities such as leisure, lighting, and sporting types of equipment.

E-scrap recycling is the process of recovering the useful material from old devices to use in new products. It is a highly labor-intensive process and goes through different steps. Steps involved in e-waste recycling in a sequence is as follows: picking shed, disassembly, a first size reduction process, a second size reduction process, over-band magnet, non-metallic, metallic components separation, and water separation. Many of the materials used in making electronic devices can be recovered, reused and recycled, including plastic, metals, glass, mercury, printed circuit boards, hard drives, ink and toner cartridges, and batteries.

Recycling E-Waste Helps to Recover Various Valuable Metals and Other Materials from Electronics, Saving Natural Resources

Electronics are full of valuable materials including copper, tin, iron, aluminum, titanium, gold, and silver and some harmful materials such as lead, cadmium, beryllium, or brominated flame-retardants. Therefore, it is crucial to recycle e-waste very carefully. Recycling e-waste helps to recover various valuable metals and other materials from electronics, saving natural resources (energy), reducing pollution, conserving landfill space, and creating jobs.

Growing concern about the environment and conserving the natural resources are the leading drivers of the E-scrap recycling market. Furthermore, the shelf life of the electronics is less as compared to some other products; this has led to the disposal of the electronics and their recycling. Dumping of E-waste results in the contamination of land and water. By recycling the e-waste, contamination of land and water is reduced.

On the other hand, the process of recycling E-scrap is expensive. This hampers the growth of e-scrap recycling market. As the concerns, about the environment and pollution, are increasing many of the state and national governments have taken some actions. The governments have changed and added many regulations regarding e-waste disposal. This may act as an opportunity for the e-waste recycling firm.

Among all the geographical segments, North America is the largest market for e-scrap recycling. The population of North America has a significant amount of disposable income to buy new electronic products and recycle older ones. In the North American region, especially in the USA, the infrastructure, resources, and technology required for recycling the e-waste are available. This all have contributed to the large market share of the North American region.

