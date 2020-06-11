Global Ready-mix Concrete Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

Our latest research report entitled Ready-mix Concrete Market (by application (commercial building, residential building, industrial utilities, and infrastructure)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ready-mix Concrete.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ready-mix Concrete cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ready-mix Concrete growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Rising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Projects in the Construction of Infrastructure Projects Contribute to the Growth

Ready-mix concrete is a mixture of cement, aggregates, supplementary materials, water in defined proportions. The proportion of all ingredients is important to get the targeted strength and durability. Infrastructure development is a major factor in driving the market growth. Companies operating in the global ready-mix concrete market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The initiation of smart cities program with good infrastructure, by the government to offer a high quality of life drives the growth of the ready-mix concrete market. Ready-mix concrete is preferred over traditional concrete as it provides greater convenience, ease of use, and better quality.

The rising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the construction of infrastructure projects contribute to the growth of the ready-mix concrete market. Time constraints in infrastructure development projects in urban areas boost the demand for the ready-mix concrete market.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization, growing population, and government infrastructural plans propel the growth of the ready-mix concrete market. On the flip side, the high initial investment required to set up RMC production plants hinders the growth of the ready-mix concrete market. Moreover, infrastructural development in emerging economies creates novel opportunities for the growth of the ready-mix concrete market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold A Premium Share

Based on geography, the global ready-mix concrete market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a premium share in the global ready-mix concrete market. The increasing number of infrastructural projects in developing countries such as India, China contributes to the growth of the ready-mix concrete market in the Asia-Pacific region.

North America is anticipated to grow in the global ready-mix concrete market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is growing in the global ready-mix concrete market.

Report on Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Covers Segments Such As Application

On the basis of application, the sub-markets include commercial buildings, residential buildings, industrial utilities, and infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Ultra-Tech Cement Limited, Hanson Ltd., Barney & Dickenson, Inc., Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Dilon Bros Ready Mix Concrete, LLC, Vicat S.A., ACC Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B.de C.V., R.W. Sidley, Inc., and Other Companies.

