Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Industry Situations, Demands, Business Strategies

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global head and neck cancer diagnostics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of head and neck cancer diagnostics.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the head and neck cancer diagnostics market during the period. The global head and neck cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Head and neck cancers can arise in the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, thyroid, and salivary glands and include a variety of histopathologic tumors. These cancers are more than twice as common among men as they are among women. Head and neck cancers are also diagnosed more often among people over age 50 than they are among younger people. Each year, 550,000 new cases of head and neck cancer are diagnosed globally from which 6% cases are from U.S. Treatment for head and neck cancer includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of treatments.

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry, Surge in Research and Development Activity are Driving the Market

Increasing the geriatric patient population especially patients suffering from head and neck cancer, advancement in treatment modes, and advanced diagnostic technologies are considered as the prime factors driving the growth of this market. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry, surge in research and development activity are also driving the market.

A high cost associated with the treatment modes and lack of awareness among the people about the head and neck cancer is restraining the head and neck cancer diagnostics market. A low adoption rate of digital technology-based systems also restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in the chronic diseases among the aging population, rise in the healthcare expenditure of people, and better healthcare initiatives from government and private organizations are anticipated to create more opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Segmentation of the Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Industry

The global head and neck cancer diagnostics market segmented on the basis of diagnostic methods and the part of the body in which they occur. On the basis of diagnostic methods, the market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, endoscopy screening, bioscopy screening, blood test and dental diagnostic and others. The imaging segment led the market with the largest share and is expected to maintain its prominence throughout the forecast period.

Imaging modalities such as Computed Tomography (CT) scan and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) are quick, non-invasive, and pain-free diagnostic solutions. On the basis of the part of the body, the market is segmented into Laryngeal cancer, Nasopharyngeal cancer, Hypopharyngeal cancer, Nasal cavity, and paranasal sinus cancer, Salivary gland cancer, Oral cancer, Oropharyngeal cancer, and Tonsil cancer.

North America is Accounted for the Largest Market Share Region in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostic Market

North America is accounted for the largest market share region in the global head and neck cancer diagnostic market due to the rising aging population with chronic disease, with head and neck cancer-related and highly developed healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the near future due to due to increasing demand for developed healthcare infrastructure, availability of skilled technicians at a comparatively lower price, and a defined regulatory framework favoring expedited product approval.

Key Players in the Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Industry

Some of the industry participants of the global functional flours market are Siemens Healthcare, Identafi, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, AdDent, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, NeuSoft, Toshiba, Fujifilm Holdings and Hitachi Medical among the others.

