Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market: Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends, Emerging Size, Share, Sale and Forecast to 2025

Growing Demand for Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gaskets From the Rubber Industry Boost the Growth

Graphite and carbon sealing gasket have the ability to sustain up to 470° C. Graphite has a natural composition in the form of layers that helps to sustain in the high temperature. Additionally, graphite and carbon are soft with a low coefficient of friction and thus it can flow into surface irregularities and become a better sealing. It helps to minimize energy losses and heat build-up whereas maintaining an effective barrier.

The increasing use of graphite and carbon sealing gaskets to improve sealing performance along with temperature and chemical resistance will augment the growth of the market. Graphite is quite inert and thus resists attack from most corrosive chemicals even at high temperatures. The growing demand for graphite and carbon sealing gaskets from the rubber industry boost the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rise in industrialization and urbanization globally promote the surge in the number of manufacturing plants, mechanical instruments, machinery, and automobiles contributing to an increase in demand for graphite and carbon sealing gaskets. Further, graphite has the ability to withstand pressure and have dimensional stability in high temperature and pressure fluctuations.

The increasing use of graphite and carbon sealing gaskets in refineries, chemical plants, paper mills, steam services, cryogenic applications, thermal applications, and electronics and electrochemical applications led to the expansion of the graphite and carbon sealing gasket market. Graphite gaskets can be sandwiched together with other gasket material and can create custom sealing and insulation. Graphite is flexible and thus can be produced without binders which can limit sealing performance as per the requirement in the applications.

In addition, advantages of graphite and carbon sealing gaskets such as excellent resiliency, exceptional mechanical strength, unlimited storage life, high compressibility, and low creep under temperature or pressure contribute to the market growth. Graphite and carbon sealing materials provide high strength and rigidity required in high temperature, high pressure, ad zero leakage mechanical end-face seals.

On the flip side, limitations on the use of graphite and carbon sealing gaskets in some applications hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, research and development create several opportunities in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Have the Largest Market Share

Geographically, the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market are divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the largest market share in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market.

Strict government regulations, availability of raw material, and low labor and land cost in the Asia-Pacific region led to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. North America has a healthy CAGR in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to rapid industrialization in the region. Europe is expected to have fruitful growth opportunities in the global graphite and carbon sealing gasket market. Strict government standards and regulations in Europe drive the growth of graphite and carbon sealing gasket market in the region.

Report on Global Graphite and Carbon Sealing Gasket Market Covers Segments Such As Product Type, and Application

On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include pure flexible graphite gaskets and pure flexible metal inserted. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include instrumentation, petrochemical, chemical industry, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Mercer Gasket & Shim, Gee Graphite Ltd., Lamons Gasket Co., Mersen, EnPro Industries, Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., SinoSeal Industrial Products Co. Ltd., Jiangmen Teamful Sealing Technology Co., Ltd., Zaozhuang Wealson Enterprises Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tiansheng Holding Group Co., Ltd., and Other Companies.

