Dental Biomaterials Market Growth Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

Market Dynamics:

Another beneficial factor for market growth is the rise in marketing strategies by players, including acquisitions that help them expand their product and service platform. With the acquisition of significant regional players by international companies, the dental industry has become more consolidated. Citing a reference, Straumann Holding AG, since 2014, has made three acquisitions in Brazil and Asia. In 2015, the company took possession of Neodent S.A., a prominent company in Brazil. The same year, Dentsply merged with Sirona Dental Systems, which turned out to be one of the biggest merger activities within the dental industry. The merger helped combined dental and consumable technology businesses of both the companies.

Various factors are propelling the dental biomaterials market growth. Such factors, as per the latest Market Research Future report, include the growing awareness about the significance of dental implants, rise in disposable income, rising investments in the dental industry, and growing dental tourism. Additional factors pushing the growth of the dental biomaterials market include increasing dental expenditure and increasing incidence of dental trauma and dental caries.

Market Research Future (MRFR) says that the global Dental Biomaterials Market Growth could achieve a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Growth Boosters and Top Challenges:

The quickly increasing number of qualified dental professionals could elevate access to dental care. Recent statistics released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) states that the country has about 174,000 dentists, which translates to 11% of the total number in the world. Following the implementation of the Oral Health National Policy in Brazil since 2004, there has been a rise in population that is more aware of oral health.

Prominent Companies

Dentsply Sirona

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

3M Company

Straumann Holding AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Kuraray Co

Medtronic PLC

Henry Schein

GC Corporation

Royal DSM

Market Segmentation:

The global dental biomaterials market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

Type-based segments covered by the report are ceramic biomaterials, metallic biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, and natural biomaterials. The metallic biomaterials segment has been split into stainless steel, chromium alloys and titanium, and others.

Applications of dental biomaterials are prosthodontics, implantology, orthodontics, and others.

The end-user segment consists of dental laboratories, dental product manufacturers, dental academies, research institutes, and dental hospitals and clinics.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas and Europe are the main markets for dental biomaterials.

The Americas controls the major portion of the global dental biomaterials market. The growing prevalence of caries, combined with the presence of renowned players in the region leaves a positive impact on the market. On top of that, high dental expenditure boosts the regional market. An article by the American College of Prosthodontists divulged that roughly over 36 million Americans are missing teeth and around 120 million are missing at least one tooth. These conditions in the region help raising the demand for prosthodontics and implants, which elevates the market position.

Europe is the second-most profitable market for dental biomaterials market. Europe market is divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Western Europe, with a bigger share of the market, benefits from the presence of highly developed countries and a rising number of dental procedures. Other than this, massive government funding in the field helps with market growth. In 2018, Oral Health Foundation had reported that nearly 60% of adults in Northern Ireland and 61% of adults in England visited NHS dentists on a regular basis. These numbers clearly indicate the positive market scope for the future.

With the fastest growth rate in the worldwide market, Asia Pacific gains from the rapidly expanding dental industry as well as the mounting awareness for oral health. Also, the presence of developing countries such as India, Japan, and China that boasts of steadily improving dental industries pushes market growth. The Indian Dental Association is of the view that the dental market in the country was worth USD 232 million in 2018, accounting for the share of 9.9% and 50% for dental implants and dental consumables, respectively.

Given the weak economy, low awareness levels, and inadequate healthcare expenditure, Middle East and Africa holds the smallest share in the global dental biomaterials market.