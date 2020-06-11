Bioplastic Textiles Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Our latest research report entitled Bioplastic Textiles Market (by material (polyamide, polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyethylene terephthalate, polylactic acid), source (beet, sugarcane, cassava, corn starch), application (clothing, footwear, home textiles, and other applications)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bioplastic Textiles.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bioplastic Textiles cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bioplastic Textiles growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Growing Demand for Biodegradable Products Drives the Growth

Bioplastic products are produced from renewable biomass sources such as corn starch, woodchips, sawdust, and others. Bioplastics have a wide range of applications in textiles for clothing, medicine, and the automotive industry. Growing awareness about environment protection propels the market growth. Market players in the textile industry are focused on shifting towards innovative and high added-value products.

The growing demand for biodegradable products drives the growth of the bioplastic textiles market. Bioplastic products are compostable and decompose within a few weeks as compared to conventional plastic that takes almost 500 years to degrade.

The rising government initiatives for the use of environment-friendly products led to the development of bioplastic textiles. Further, synthetic fibers have harmful effects on aquatic life that causes the consumer to switch towards greener alternative for petroleum-based polyesters used in textiles.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of the bioplastic product in fabrics and home textiles complement the expansion of the bioplastic textiles market. On the flip side, high costs for bioplastic production hinder the growth of the bioplastic textiles market. Moreover, research and development in the production of biodegradable plastics create numerous opportunities for the growth of the bioplastic textiles market.

Geographically, the global bioplastic textiles market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a dominant share in the global bioplastic textiles market.

The growing inclination towards green products and the huge production of new eco-friendly products in Europe led to the expansion of the bioplastic textile market in Europe.

Europe is focused on transforming into a greener economy that fuels the demand for bioplastic products in Europe. Asia-Pacific the region is anticipated to grow in the global bioplastic textile market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The government in India and China banned the use of conventional plastics owing to its harmful effects on humans, aquatic life, and animals contribute to the rise in demand for biodegradable products in Asia-Pacific.

The rising apparel industry and preference for online shopping in the region drive the market growth in the region. North America has fruitful growth opportunities in the global bioplastic textiles market owing to the increasing preference of consumers for biodegradable products.

Report on The Global Bioplastic Textiles Market Covers Segments Such As Material, Source, and Application

On the basis of material, the sub-markets include polyamide, polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyethylene terephthalate, polylactic acid, and other materials. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include beet, sugarcane, cassava, corn starch, and other sources. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include clothing, footwear, home textiles, and other applications.

Competitive Analysis:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as BASF SE, GALATEA BIOTECH, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Corbion N.V., Ercros S.A., FKuR, NaturePlast, Bio-on SpA, Gucci, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Other companies.

