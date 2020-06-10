Periodontal Therapeutic Market Insights, Business profiles and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Periodontal continues to be one of the major causes of tooth loss and a major oral health issue. The disease is common in both developed and developing countries, affecting nearly 20 to 50% of the global population. Over the years, different periodontal therapies have come up with a high degree of effectivity. Both surgical and non-surgical treatment options available.

Global Periodontal Therapeutic Market Trends set to witness a strong growth in the forthcoming years. The latest study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global periodontal therapeutic market will surge at 9.2% CAGR during 2018 to 2023.

The onset of periodontal issues could be triggered by poor oral hygiene, diabetes mellitus, stress, smoking and hormonal changes in females. The incidence rate has continued to grow, which is also driving the demand for periodontal therapeutic. As per World Health Organization (WHO), there is a high incident rate of gingival bleeding in adults worldwide.

Meanwhile, 10 to 15% of adults are affected with deep periodontal pockets (6 mm or more) globally. Major drivers of the global periodontal therapeutic market include rising geriatric population and growing worldwide healthcare spending. Nevertheless, poor level of awareness and negligence towards oral hygiene, especially in third-world countries are among the key bottlenecks for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Tolmar Inc

Align Technology Inc

3M-ESPE

Nobel Biocare Holdings AG

Orapharm

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Int

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Ultradent Products Inc

Eli Lilly & Company

Glidewell Laboratories

Den-Mat Holdings

Segmental Overview

The segmental analysis on the global periodontal therapeutic market is based on treatment, type and end-users.

By treatment, the market has bees segmented into local antibiotics and systematic antibiotics.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into aggressive periodontitis, chronic periodontitis, gingivitis and necrotizing periodontal disease.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals and dental clinics

Global Periodontal Therapeutic Market: Regional Segmentation

A booming need for more oral hygiene appeal in the field of periodontal treatment is being observed worldwide. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and increasing incidence of the periodontal disorder among people are factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

The market in the Americas is expected to boost the global periodontal therapeutic market owing to technological advancement and increasing incidences of the periodontal disorder among diabetic patients. According to recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), half of Americans aged 30 or older have periodontitis, the more advanced form of periodontal disease. This equals approximately 64.7 million Americans. This is largely attributed to the accessibility of an urban healthcare infrastructure. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of the periodontal disorder. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate in terms of growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising investment towards R&D activities and unhealthy lifestyle which are resulting in an increased prevalence of obesity. Rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of diabetes in this region have a positive influence on the development of the periodontal therapeutic market in this region. The Middle East and Africa account for the smallest share due to lack of medical technology and poor medical facilities. Emerging economies such as India and China are leading to growth in demand for periodontal therapeutic owing to increasing number of healthcare awareness programs, government investment in healthcare and favorable healthcare insurance coverage. National Oral Health Programmed (NOHP) was conceptualized by the Indian Dental Association to ensure optimal oral health for all by increasing awareness, assuring excellent service and high-quality dental care